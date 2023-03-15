Niagara County basketball made some noise on the Section VI and Western New York stage this year.
Eleven teams advanced to at least the Section VI semifinals. Five teams appeared in their sectional championships while Niagara Falls boys basketball finished the farthest, ending its season in the Far West Regionals this past Saturday.
Add in the fact that both Nichols and Cardinal O’Hara girls basketball programs appeared in the CHSAA championship game in Class AA and Class A, respectively.
And at one point during the season, Niagara County’s Jalen Duff, Xander Fletcher and Jamel Johnson Jr. finished in Section VI’s the top-five in points per game, while Luke Walck, James Robinson and Johnson finished in the top-five in total rebounds. Meanwhile, Rian Faery and Sophia Waliszewski finished first and third, respectively, on Section VI’s steals leaderboard.
Here’s a look at some of — but certainly not all — of my top individual and team performances from this season:
Boys Basketball: Bobby Beilein, Lewiston-Porter
Why? 3-point shooting efficiency
Niagara Falls’ Robinson was the most athletic player and Lewiston-Porter’s Duff was the most well-rounded player I watched this season. But if I had to start a pick-up team and needed a player who dominated on the wings, I would pick Beilein.
Yes, he comes from a long line of scorers in his family tree. But the reason why Beilein stood out to me this season was not just his overall confidence to keep shooting but also knowing where his sweet spot was around the court. Once a shooter finds his groove on the court, the other team is left hoping he’ll cool off and that’s what I saw whenever I watched the Lancers play. Once the opposing team would drain a big shot at one end, there were plenty of cases, especially in the postseason, where the Lancers would march right down the court and Beilein would respond with a big shot himself. Seizing the moment — the epitome of Beilein’s offensive game. Plus, it doesn’t hurt that his tenacity carries over to the defensive end, where he recorded four or more steals seven times this season.
Looking back years from now, I hope the “Green Machine” remembers and appreciates how pivotal of a role Beilein played in Lew-Port’s 20-4 season, which included winning a second Class B-1 title in the last four years and appearing in the Class B crossover.
As head coach Patrick Krawczyk told me earlier this season, Beilein emerged into the Lancers’ top scorer when Duff transferred to Nichols and the two needed some time to reconnect the magic from two years ago. Once they did, the Lancers exploded and Beilein became an even more efficient shooter than he was last winter. Beilein converted seven three-pointers as part of a 29-point night in the B-1 finals over Cheektowaga on March 4.
Three nights later, he helped the Lancers stay neck-and-neck with Fredonia — the eventual Section VI representative in the Far West Regionals. Against the Hillbillies, Beilein’s three-point shooting helped the Lancers tie the game not once but twice, including making the score a 47-47 affair at the end of the third quarter.
Averaging 20.0 points per game this season, Beilein converted five or more 3’s in a game seven times this season and scored a season-high 37 points on Jan. 31 in a victory against Grand Island, crossing the 1,000-point mark for his career in the process.
Girls basketball: Emily Zander, North Tonawanda
Why? Rolling with the punches, finding new identity
New coach, no problem.
For North Tonawanda’s Emily Zander, the hiring of Mike Mills was the program’s third in the last five seasons, since she first appeared as an eighth grader in the 2018-19 campaign. But instead of going through the motions, Zander embraced the opportunity of using her voice to not only help Mills establish a new system, but, more importantly, guide a roster filled with plenty of underclassmen who were either breaking into new roles or learning how to play at the varsity level.
Continuing its string of success in recent years — with Zander a major contributor for the program’s revival — the Lumberjacks finished 12-9 before falling to eventual Class A champion Hamburg in Class A-1 semifinal action. Zander finished her senior campaign as one of the best in the Niagara Frontier League and earned first-team honors from the league. Even in Mills’ new offense, Zander finished second in scoring (19.9) and led in rebounds per game (9.5) and was the only 400-point, 200-rebound player in the NFL this season. And while still primarily a post-player, Zander started to expand her shooting range and knocked down 30 3-pointers — one of four players in the NFL to do so this season.
Zander was also able to accomplish a pair of milestones to cap off her career wearing the red-and-blue. Late in the season, Zander surpassed the 1,000-point mark of her career in NT’s 48-37 win over Lockport, entering the game just six points shy and joined Lew-Port’s Sophie Auer as the only girls basketball player to do so this season.
Then, against the Bulldogs last month, with the first of two third-quarter baskets, Zander became NT’s new all-time scoring leader, breaking Katie Miranto-Burd’s total of 1,115 points, which had stood since 2004. Zander now leaves NT as the new record holder with 1,118 points.
Team: Newfane Boys Basketball
Why? Generational glory
While there were plenty of teams who excelled this season, I would like to highlight the Panthers, who accomplished a feat not seen in the program’s history in generations.
The Panthers took back the Niagara-Orleans League and did so with a 12-0 record, their first undefeated finish in league play since 1966.
While the Panthers season ended in a 53-49 heart-breaker against Fredonia in the Class B-2 semifinals, Eric Klumpp and company still had an outstanding campaign. Newfane had a stellar starting five as juniors Ben Dickinson, Nate Snow, Landon Braman, Konner Courtemanche and senior Evan Myers averaged 52.4 points per game.
After converting 53 made 3-pointers as a junior to establish the program record last year, Myers had an even better senior year, knocking down 63 treys. Myers also scored a team-high 16.9 points per game and led the Panthers to a 15-2 finish since the start of the calendar year. With all but Myers expected to return in Klumpp’s starting lineup, expect the “Panther Pit” to have more to be excited for next winter.
Which players or teams stood out to you around Niagara County this winter? Shoot me an email or a tweet and let’s get the conversation started!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.