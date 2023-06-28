Even before joining the Niagara Gazette, that’s one of, if not, the last question I ask in an interview with a local high school or college athlete: “Do you have any advice for our younger readers?”
I don’t remember when I started asking and couldn’t tell you who the first athlete was but why I ask has never waivered. In the eyes of young kids — think third to sixth graders — the varsity athletes are like rock stars.
For example, during the winter, Roy-Hart basketball coach Joe Pawlak shared how Jamel Johnson Jr. was known for walking into after-school practice for fifth- and sixth-graders. Pawlak would get texts saying, “Jamel walks in and you think it’s like LeBron James.”
The answers from the athletes I met with across the Greater Niagara region in recent months varied from pursuing a specific sport to life advice in general. Here are just some examples.
One common theme was addressing self-doubt.
In February, Jaden Crumpler ended his senior campaign and Niagara Falls wrestling career in grand fashion by taking home the Division I 126-pound state title and will soon continue at Michigan State University. But during his freshman year, he didn’t think that would be a reality but just kept working towards it anyway.
“I didn’t think I had that potential,” Crumpler said. “I thought I could be good but I didn’t think I’d be at that level. Just keep working and what you want to happen will happen.”
Zion Cheatham was a multi-sport athlete in the past, primarily playing basketball, before taking on the role in Lockport’s 400-meter dash and 4x400 relay events. By the end of his senior season this spring, Cheatham qualified for states in both events. Consistency is what kept him motivated.
“If you put in the work, the results will come,” said Cheatham, who will continue at SUNY Cortland next year. “(You’re not gonna work for a weekend and think you’re gonna run a great, crazy time (the) next day. … Persistence is key.”
Niagara Wheatfield junior Julia Kwitchoff admitted she puts a lot of pressure on herself when she’s at the plate or out on the field. What she’s learned though is controlling what she can control and to stick to the task at hand, which led her being named this year’s Niagara Frontier League player of the year.
“You just got to stay calm during the worst, even the most stressful times,” Kwitchoff said. “You just go to believe in yourself and you can't let other people bother you or let other people decide how you play the game.”
Maintaining a positive mindset can change your outcome, as Lew-Port’s Sophie Massaro shared. Long before she tallied over 200 career points with the Lancers, Massaro remembered the times early in her career when she and her teammates had to stay determined, even when facing larger schools, some of whom they won against in recent seasons.
“If you put your mind to it, you can do it,” said Massaro, who will continue at Mercyhurst. “Looking at our program when I started in eighth grade, if I was a negative person that had a negative mindset, I would have looked at our team and said we will never be able to compete with the schools that we compete with now. But I wasn't and neither was our team. We all were super positive and we got better.”
A fear of failure prevents people from trying something new, which both Lew-Port’s Michael Mundy and Newfane’s Ben Dickinson mentioned.
Mundy was part of the Lancers cheerleading program who won their seventh Niagara Frontier League championship since 2016 and placed sixth at states in the co-ed division in March. The experience of being part of a group, like cheerleading, is what mattered most to him. His advice could be applied to anything in life, too.
“One thing that we love to stress is to just take a chance and it might be something that you fall in love with,” Mundy said. “That’s what a lot of us did. When we first walked on the mat, we didn’t know a lot about cheerleading but we took a chance and we tried something new.”
Dickinson had accomplished plenty for the Panthers in football, basketball, baseball and golf. And while he had experience running cross country in middle school, competing in outdoor track and field was a completely different animal to him as he wasn’t a sprinter before joining. In a matter of weeks, Dickinson qualified for states in the triple jump, all because he gave the sport a shot.
“Even if you don’t think that you can do it, there’s probably a good chance that you’ll be successful at something because there’s so many events to do,” Dickinson said. “You have so many chances to do well.”
Lastly, having fun is the advice North Tonawanda’s Patrick McNeill shared. And based on watching area athletes perform the last few months, this is a universal part of sports.
As a result of a knee injury he suffered during the summer before his junior year, McNeill missed the second half of his junior season and watched the game from a whole new perspective. This resulted in his stellar senior campaign with the Lumberjacks, where he averaged 17.5 points and 9.4 rebounds and finished sixth in Section VI with blocks (51.)
McNeill first heard the advice from his father, Jim, who passed away in April 2021 after being diagnosed with Stage IV colon cancer. It’s the advice that has carried McNeill through everything.
“That was his biggest thing,” McNeill said. “You got to enjoy it. If you’re not enjoying it, why are you doing it? … With everything you do, try to find a way to have fun with it.”
Thank you to all of the athletes who shared their advice. Hopefully this will help our young readers chase their dreams like you once did.
