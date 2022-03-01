BUFFALO — Six years ago, Clayton Wilson just wanted a chance to prove his Starpoint club hockey program could compete with Western New York’s top federation schools.
The Spartans conquered the club hockey scene, and five years into their fed era, have two Section VI championships. It’s safe to say Wilson’s belief was correct and was probably proven long before the 2-1 come-from-behind win over No. 1 Grand Island in the Section VI Division II championship Monday at Harborcenter.
Still, there was something to prove after losing to Kenmore West in double-overtime in the finals a year ago. This time, however, second-seeded Starpoint was the heartbreaker instead of leaving the arena heartbroken.
“When you get leaders, it’s their team and they’re going to take control of it,” Wilson said. “I know I’m the guy steering it, but they have to go out and execute. It’s just a pleasure for me to come and watch them play.”
It was Starpoint (18-5-1) that controlled the play early, outshooting the Vikings 9-5 in the first period, though it had nothing to show for it on the scoreboard. Grand Island turned up the heat in the second, outshooting the Spartans 10-3, and Jamein Wright pounced on a turnover to take a 1-0 lead less than six minutes into the frame.
The Vikings were also prolific on defense for most of the night — led by assistant coach Ryan Donnelly, who coached against Wilson for 15 years at the club level — keeping Starpoint’s trademark cycle below the red line, while goaltender Evan Smith was locked in for the majority of the game.
“(Donnelly) knows the Starpoint formula well, it’s a good formula to win and we felt like we were prepared for that,” Grand Island head coach Bob Simpson said. “We left it on the line out there and it’s unfortunate it didn’t go our way.”
As much as Grand Island stifled the Spartans defensively, Wilson felt his team was looking too much for the perfect pass instead of peppering Smith frequently.
Starpoint was the aggressor in the third and finally got one behind Smith, as Alec Kirk threw a harmless wrister from the left faceoff dot that found the corner of the goal.
“Our coaches were just saying in the locker room after the second period to throw it on net,” Kirk said. “We didn’t get many shots on the goalie in that game. (Smith) played great. It was just a lucky shot.”
Six minutes later, Kirk struck again, this time on the power play after the only penalty call of the game. Justin Bull made a dazzling move to dip around a defender and made a cross-ice pass to Kirk on the backside with 4 minutes, 18 seconds left.
“We practice the power play every single practice for at least 20 to 30 minutes,” said Kirk, who was named the game’s MVP. “That’s something we really, really worked on. Justin Bull has great hands, great vision so I just had to get open for him and I knew he’d find me.”
For Grand Island, it was the fifth consecutive postseason game decided by one goal dating back to last season. The Vikings won a wild 5-4 game over Hamburg on a last-second goal by Idrius Falletta in the semifinals Monday and won 3-2 in overtime against Frontier in the quarterfinals.
Grand Island lost a 6-5 overtime semifinal game to Kenmore West last season and its season once again ends with a one-goal loss.
“It’s going to stink right now, it’s going to hurt and it should hurt,” Simpson said. “It’s going to hurt today, it’s going to hurt tomorrow and then we’re going to really get to see what the season was. Yes, it ended with a loss, but this season was way more than that.”
The Vikings finish the season 15-7-0-2. Starpoint will play in a regional game Saturday at Section X’s Salmon River.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.