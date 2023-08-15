ORCHARD PARK — Khalil Shakir doesn’t like the word comfortable.
Some of it is Kobe Bryant’s “mamba mentality” tattooed on the inside of his right bicep, but more of it comes from being in a military family, with his father serving in the Marines for 24 years. Shakir can only control his opportunities and he has a big one entering his second NFL season.
Buffalo’s fifth-round pick last season spent most of his rookie campaign trying to get used to the playbook. He wasn’t just trying to learn one position, but all the assignments of all three receiver spots in the lineup.
The Bills encourage receivers to learn each position, and in doing so, it increases the odds of playing time. That is especially the case this year, as Shakir is fighting newcomers Deonte Harty and Trent Sherfield to get on the field.
Shakir refuses to say he’s comfortable with the playbook now, but the small details and nuances to the offense are starting to be etched in his brain. The more he learns, the better chance Shakir will have to get into the lineup.
“When you’re out on the field, and we’re going fast, they can just say, ‘Hey, stay over there,’” Shakir told the Gazette after practice Tuesday. “You were at X and now you’re at Z. So just making sure that when we are playing fast, I would say the hardest part is just making sure that as we’re going fast we can flip flop spots so we can go as fast as we want to.”
At Boise State, Shakir wasn’t pegged for one position, but he typically knew where he was predominantly playing in the offense well before the game began. With the Bills, he may play multiple different positions depending on the needs of the team.
Shakir had some flashes last season, making two key receptions late in a last-second win over the Ravens after injuries at the position pushed him onto the field. The following week, Shakir made five receptions for 75 yards and a touchdown, but he finished the season with 10 catches for 161 yards.
Even though the Bills were rummaging feverishly for someone to grab the No. 3 receiver spot, Shakir did not see his playing time increase. Instead, the Bills tried to turn back the clock and signed Cole Beasley and John Brown off the street.
“It’s going into each game, it’s making sure that we study the game, plan for that game and know what we have to do going into that game,” Shakir said. “I definitely wouldn’t say it was the playbook. I always control what I can control. So when I step on the field, I take advantage of every single opportunity.”
While Harty, Shakir and Sherfield have yet to separate from one another during training camp, all have made plays. Harty and Shakir have gotten the most opportunities in the slot thus far and it seems the rotation will continue into the regular season based on the opponent and game.
“I think that’s one of those where we’re going to see how things unfold throughout the rest of camp here between that competition,” Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey said. “But the great thing about both (Harty and Shakir) is they do have the ability to go outside. So if one guy turns into that primary inside guy, you still have the ability to take one of the others and put him outside and still be able to help your offense and do some things out there.”
Shakir had two catches for 25 yards in the preseason opener against the Colts on Saturday, while playing 17 offensive snaps, more than Harty (13) and Sherfield (6). He frequently played the traditional slot role often during the early portions of camp, but it also seems the Bills will not have a set slot receiver like Beasley, and instead, it could be played by Stefon Diggs, Dalton Kincaid or Sherfield, depending on the situation.
“The more you know, the more it gives the flexibility within an offense to just get out there and just go fast,” Shakir said. “If we want to slow things down and put people in other positions, if everybody knows all three different spots then we’re able to do that.”
