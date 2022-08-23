GRAND ISLAND — New faces don’t change expectations for the Grand Island High School football team. That remains true this year, even after losing nearly 20 seniors and 11 starters from last season's Class A North champion.
The Vikings are replacing one of the top quarterbacks in Western New York, their two best receivers and leading rusher, not to mention 10 of 11 starters on defense. But there is a reason they have finished .500 or better in nine of the last 10 seasons.
Grand Island doesn’t set goals to win sectional championships, instead placing a greater emphasis on finishing among the top teams in the division, which typically provides a shot at a deep playoff run.
In a retooled Class A, Section VI went from two divisions to three, placing Grand Island in A3, with a new batch of rivals like South Park, WNY Maritime/Health Sciences and Williamsville South, along with an improved Starpoint squad. Still, consistency within the program has the Vikings believing they can remain strong.
“You work hard with the kids you have and the earlier you get them ready to play the more successful you’ll be,” Grand Island head coach Dean Santorio said. “... Our younger guys coming up need work not only physically, but the mental part of the game. It’s more than being tough or being fast. You have to learn the game and what you’re trying to do.”
Players also have added incentive to continue the program’s success based on last season’s results, a magical season that ended with a thud. Grand Island went 7-1 in the regular season, winning all six Class A North games by 37.2 points per, only to lose to be stunned by Hamburg in overtime in the first round of sectionals.
The current players do not want to be responsible if the program takes a step back this season, while those who played last year remember the disappointment of postseason dreams unfulfilled.
“I think it brought us all together and we have good chemistry with each other,” senior Sean Mesmer said. “You saw it last season. We brought it together and I think this year we’ll build off that.”
Brayden Willats is one of the few skill players returning from last season and he has the versatility to play multiple positions. A two-way starter, the junior moved into the lineup as a slot receiver midway through the season and was also the backup quarterback.
This season, Willats is expected to continue his role as a receiver, but should also see time as a running back as the coaching staff seeks to maximize his touches. He also provides a reliable outlet for Peyton Abbott during his ascent from the junior varsity to take over for Justin Horvath, who threw for 1,724 yards and 25 touchdowns last season.
Grand Island may not throw as often without Horvath, but when Abbott does drop back, Dylan Andrews and Riley Masterman will be some of his key targets. Three fullbacks — including freshman Dominic Nucci — and running backs Connor Morrow and Elijah Linenfelser will vie for carries, although a starter has not been determined yet.
“It’s actually pretty nice having the ball in my hands, knowing I can do anything to help my team score and win games,” Willats said. “... Graduating 10 seniors doesn’t really help us, but with the talent we have, I think we can fill in those spots and be right back up there.”
Despite their inexperience, Santorio expressed little concern about the players handling the ball, which is largely due to his excitement about the offensive line. It’s often easier to find players who can run and catch than large individuals who are willing to block, and Grand has all five starters back.
Heading into last season, the line was unproven and inexperienced. But now Mesmer, Michael Christensen, Doug Crowley, Matt Rizzo and David Still are all upperclassmen who provide experience and average close to 230 pounds.
“In high school school football — especially around here — you need five or six linemen who can play,” Santorio said. “Most schools, when they don’t have that, they really struggle even if they have some really good athletes. … We’re happy we have five guys we can rely on to understand what we’re doing.”
Grand Island opens the season at home against WNY Maritime/Health Sciences at 7 p.m. Sept. 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.