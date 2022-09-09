LEWISTON — Kevin VandenBerg dealt with some wild drives on Friday and it almost cost him the championship in the Senior Porter Cup tournament at Niagara Falls Country Club.
His usually dependable tee shots scattered all over the course, including one to the driving range adjacent to the first fairway. Before he had played eight holes, his three-stroke lead from Thursday’s round was gone.
“I didn’t have my A game today,” he said. “I have been hitting my driver exceptionally well and I could not find my driver at all today. Like I said, yesterday was boring. Today was hard. Real hard. It’s amazing how one day can be so different than the next.”
He played the front nine in 4-over 39 but rallied with a 2-under 33 on the back for a 72 and a one-stroke victory over Andy Bernatovich of Grand Island, who posted a 68, the lowest score of the day. VandenBerg finished with a 1-under 139.
His playing partners, Steve Maddalena and Michael Hughett, had opportunities to win the championship but each misfired enough to leave them thinking about what could have been. Both shot 72 and tied for fourth at 142, one stroke behind Robert F. Gerwin II of Cincinnati, who took third with a 141.
The battle among the three players at the top of the scoreboard after the first round turned into a head-to-head, up-and-down contest. VandenBerg gave his partners an opening with a double-bogey 7 on the third hole and chunked his tee shot on the par-3 seventh which led to a 50-yard second shot to the green and another bogey.
Maddalena, the 2021 champion, was even for the day through the seventh hole and took a brief lead with a birdie at the eighth.
“I just frittered it away,” he said. “It was disappointing. I thought I was OK. I hit it in the bunker off the tee at nine and I hit it in the bunker over there. I left it short on the green and three-putted for a double. I three-putted 16, too.”
Hughett birdied the ninth and the three were tied going to the 10th hole at 1-over par for the tournament. What they didn’t know was Bernatovicz had joined the fray with a 1-under 34 on the front to share the lead.
Hughett, runner-up here in 2018 and 2019, bogeyed 10 and 12 and fell three strokes behind VandenBerg for the lead before going on a birdie spree at 13, 14 and 15 to tie it going to 17th hole.
“I kind of hit a miss second shot (at 17) short of the green,” Hughett said, “and I could have putted it and I should have now that I think of it. I went ahead and hit a chip and hit a bad chip past the hole.”
Down one shot going to 18, Hughett chose a 6-iron for his tee shot and put it in the back bunker. “I had no chance from there.”
Maddalena’s hopes faded with bogeys at 13 and 16 but a birdie at 18 enabled him to tie for fourth.
VandenBerg went birdie-bogey-birdie to start the back nine and then parred five consecutive holes.
“I birdied 18. I didn’t think I had to, but it was nice to birdie 18,” he said of the shot that ultimately won the tournament, although he didn’t know that at the time.
Bernatovicz, 55, a two-time Buffalo District champion playing in his first Senior Porter Cup, birdied 11, 12 and 13 before consecutive bogeys spoiled his run.
Gerwin had a steady round comprised of two birdies and two bogeys for his 70. He has an extensive golf profile that includes playing in 15 U.S. Amateur Championships and 14 U.S. Mid-Amateur Championships. He is a five-time Greater Cincinnati Golf Association winner.
• Philip Stegemann of Orchard Park won the Super Seniors Division by one stroke over Michael McNulty of Buffalo with a 5-over 145.
• Don Kuehn won the Legends Division for the second time by two strokes over James Castagna with a 4-over 144.
• Randy Reifers won the Super Legends by one over William Downing with a 142.
