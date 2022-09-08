LEWISTON — There’s nothing like a “boring” 67 on a perfect day for golf at the Niagara Falls Country Club.
That’s what Kevin VandenBerg shot Thursday in the first round of the 33rd annual Senior Porter Cup, establishing a three-stroke lead entering today’s final round.
The Syracuse-area resident is No. 1 in Golfweek’s Senior rankings so it is no surprise he is showing why. His 67 is his best round at NFCC, topping his 69 last year that carried him to a tie for third.
“I played solid today,” he said. “I had a couple bogeys, kinda dumb bogeys, but I just … it was kind of boring. I made a couple of putts, I haven’t been putting well recently but I finally made a couple today.”
He said he birdied the par-4 8th hole from about 20 feet and connected again at the par-4 17th from about 30 feet. He also birdied 2, 3 and 11. The only blemishes came at the fourth and sixth holes.
VandenBerg, 56, said he just started playing better lately, finishing second in the Golfweek National Match Play in August.
He finished second to Steve Maddalena in the Golf Association of Michigan’s Senior Division last week, a reversal of his two-stroke victory in the Golfweek Senior National in June when he edged Maddalena by two strokes.
Maddalena, ranked sixth in the Golfweek poll, shot 70 Thursday and is tied with Michael Hughett for second, setting up a possible 1-2 finish again with VandenBerg.
Maddalena, the tournament’s reigning champion, had two birdies on the front nine and negated them with a double-bogey at the par-4 14th hole where he hit his tee ball right.
“I had to hit a punch and I didn’t hit a very good punch. I got the next one pretty close but I couldn’t get it up and down” and he settled for six.
The Jackson, Michigan, resident said he has had a good summer, but he called his loss to VandenBerg in the Golfweek Senior National “a bad one, that was a bummer.”
There seems to be a rivalry brewing at a high level between the two but Maddalena said with a smile, “He always beats me, so I don’t know how much of a rivalry that is. He’s a little younger (by six years) and he hits it longer than me.”
Hughett is no stranger to the Senior Porter Cup. He finished second to Doug Hanzel in 2019 and second to Keith Decker in 2018. He tied for fifth last year.
Hughett is well known in Oklahoma for his 24 championships in the Oklahoma Golf Association and he won the State Mid-Amateur in July at age 63.
John Gaffney of Williamsville, a veteran of this tournament, is tied for 10th after a 73.
• Philip Stegemann of Orchard Park leads the Super Seniors (65-69) with a 1-over 71, two strokes clear of Michael McNulty of Buffalo and Bruce McEwen of Toronto.
• Don Kuehn of Kansas City leads the Legends Division (70-74) with 70, a four-stroke lead over three others. Kuehn is a former Super Seniors and Legends champion.
• William Downing, reigning champion Steve Wilson and Randy Reifers share the Super Legends (75 and older) lead at 72.
The tournament concludes today with a shotgun start and awards to follow.
