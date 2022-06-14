It’s unlikely Kevin Klumpp will ever stop coaching completely. Newfane blue pumps through his veins. But Klumpp has decided being a varsity basketball head coach doesn’t leave enough time for two more important titles: husband and father.
Klumpp, 43, announced his resignation as Newfane’s girls varsity basketball coach after 15 seasons on the job and three more as an assistant. He went 169-137 during his career, leading the Panthers to a Niagara-Orleans League championship in 2018.
Since being hired as the district treasurer three years ago, Klumpp’s schedule has become increasingly clogged. His occupation’s busiest time of the year is the summer which, coupled with his children’s activities, did not leave much time for offseason workouts. He is also in the process of obtaining a master’s degree, making it difficult to provide maximum attention to each aspect of life.
“I was always giving it my all, but I wasn’t able to put as much focus on girls basketball that I used to,” Klumpp said. “I still prepared the girls and all that, but there were other things going on. I knew I had given a lot more concentration in the past.”
Thoughts of stepping aside have grown in Klumpp's head over the past two years, but actually taking the leap was difficult. Not only does he love the job, but it was hard to relinquish the relationships he built with current and former players.
Klumpp, who graduated from Newfane in 1997, rejuvenated the girls basketball program, elevating Newfane to a consistent presence in the upper echelon of the N-O League during the last decade. After taking over in 2007-08, the Panthers did not finish with a winning record in his first five seasons and only finished above .500 in the league once.
In the last 10 seasons, however, Newfane has finished below .500 twice and just once in the league. The Panthers have won 69.5% of their games against N-O opponents during that span, finishing in the top-three nine times, including seven top-two campaigns.
Klumpp recorded his best season in 2018, guiding the Panthers to a 21-2 record and winning his first league championship after taking second three years in a row.
“I wanted to establish a culture and I think we succeeded in doing that,” Klumpp said. “It is difficult to walk away when you have a culture in place. I’ve talked about that a lot in terms of not just building good teams, but building a good program.”
A return to coaching prep sports in the future was left on the table by Klumpp, but any current lingering coaching fix will be satisfied by helping his children’s teams. He coached his 8-year-old son Colin’s youth football and baseball teams this year and is already committed to helping Newfane’s youth basketball teams.
Klummp’s 10-year-old daughter Makayla dabbles in basketball and softball, but her main area of interest is dance. Attending her recitals is also a significant joy for him.
He also told Greater Niagara Newspapers helping his older brother Eric with the Newfane boys basketball program from time to time was a possibility, but for now, Klumpp will go from polishing skills to creating them at the youth level.
“I’ve been doing it for 15 years so there’s a little bit of a, ‘Oh gosh. What am I leaving behind?’” Klumpp said. “But when I get to see that I get to do this with my kids now, that’s the exciting part.”
Nick Sabato
