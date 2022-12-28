Mike Peters packed his car, left Buffalo behind and started driving west.
The Kenmore West alumnus had just been terminated after four years as a quality control coach for the University at Buffalo. It wasn’t due to performance or impropriety. Peters was hired by previous coach Lance Leipold and Linguist wanted his own man in that spot. It was Peters’ first taste of how cruel coaching major college football can be.
But determined to continue his dream of someday being an NFL wide receivers coach, Peters was referred to North Dakota State by a former mentor. He was brought in as analyst, with no guarantees of payment or that he would last very long.
As the mile markers whizzed by, the terrain began to flatten and the towns grew increasingly further apart on his 1,200-mile drive to Fargo, Peters swore he was going to see the opportunity through.
Upon arrival, Peters spent the summer dabbling in whatever task the football program could offer. Eventually, he was made assistant wide receivers coach for the Bison — winners of nine FCS national championships in 11 years — and was instrumental in delivering a commitment from Jamestown quarterback Trey Drake.
Meanwhile, Jan. 8 will mark one year from being let go by Buffalo and Peters will celebrate by coaching North Dakota State in the FCS championship game in Frisco, Texas.
“There’s something invaluable about this place and the process that happens here,” Peters said. “... The best decision I’ve made in 10 years of coaching was making that 22-hour drive to Fargo. This season has been a special one to be a part of.”
The idea that Peters would have no qualms about trading in his Western New York ties for a new adventure in the Midwest probably shouldn’t have been a surprise. After graduating from Kenmore West, Peters went to Division III Lake Forest, a school of 1,700 students in Illinois.
Upon earning his degree in 2014, Peters got his start by coaching receivers and tight ends at the smallest Division III school in the country at now-defunct MacMurray College in Illinois.
A two-year stint at Concordia University Chicago as receivers coach eventually led Peters to UB, a dream job in his hometown. He harbors no anger toward Linguist or the school. It’s just business — a business he refused to leave, no matter how unfair.
Being a major college football assistant coach means sometimes getting fired not for what you did, but the failures of the head coach. It also means a lot of time on the road with crummy pay. It’s a nomadic life, whether the move is forced or in an attempt to climb the professional ladder. That’s all on top of 15-hour days at the office during the season.
Peters doesn’t view bouncing around as a negative aspect to the job, however. It’s a chance for him to create more connections at each stop. In college recruiting connections are as important as strategic knowledge. The deeper the phonebook, the more appealing a candidate is for a head coach.
“I love meeting new people, traveling the country and seeing new parts of it,” Peters said. “If it wasn’t for football, I probably never would have left Buffalo. Not to knock it, I probably would’ve loved it. … Those relationships with my teammates as a college athlete are what made me want to get into coaching.”
Within a few months of arriving at North Dakota State, Peters’ connections proved beneficial. He had grown close to former UB quarterback Joe Licata while the two were on staff together in 2021 and one day Peters got a message from his friend.
Licata had conducted a few training sessions with Drake and felt he was underrecruited going into his senior season, hidden partially due to Jamestown leaning primarily on running the ball. Peters acquired film of Peters and they met while he was visiting Western New York.
Drake saw someone from home who could help him navigate moving across the country and it didn’t take long to commit, now believed to be the first signee from New York State for North Dakota State, which recruits nationally and has players from 16 different states.
More than anything, Drake believed he could trust Peters and that he was going to hear honesty from him all the time. In turn, Drake provided the Bison with the same trust, warding off other late interest, finalizing the deal on early signing day last week.
Although Drake felt a connection to several coaches on the North Dakota State staff, it’s likely the school never would have discovered him without Peters.
“Right from the beginning I could tell I was going to — and I sure have — form a great bond with Coach Peters,” said Drake, who . “We had a lot of common and it was great to have a connection so far away from home. He’s one of the many reasons I decided to commit there. I was so confident my decision because of the bond I had with Coach Peters.”
Drake’s tale is one of many that show Peters’ personality is tailor-made to be a Division I college football coach. He’s gregarious and personable, but his honesty is blatant. In an industry that thrives on shenanigans and a whatever-it-takes mentality to land recruits, it’s the people with the most candidness who last longest.
“I think that’s why Trey trusted Mike — because he wasn’t selling him anything,” said Licata, who now coaches his alma mater, Williamsville South. “The guys who are really good at it, the guys who are really successful at it are the guys who are real. There are a bunch of used car salesmen out there, but those guys fade out and their grasp is only so far.”
An unlikely and uncertain journey has now put Peters in position to take another step toward his dream. North Dakota State currently has 12 players in the NFL, including top-three picks Carson Wentz and Trey Lance.
With a win over the Bison’s biggest rival, South Dakota State, in the championship game, Peters can also add national champion to his ever-growing resume.
“There’s not an NFL out here, and in Fargo, we’re treated like one,” Peters said. “It’s similar to how Buffalo treats the Buffalo Bills. … It’s more fun knowing that a little more bragging rights come with a national championship.”
