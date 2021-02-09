KenGI girls hockey ready for shortened season

Kenmore/Grand Island girls hockey head coach Jeff Orlowski enters every season with the same mantra.
"It's not about who wins the first game of the season," he said. "It's who wins the last."
Maybe that's part of why his squad has been one of the area's most accomplished programs.
In the first 10 seasons of the WNY Girls Varsity Ice Hockey Federation, Kenmore/Grand Island has captured five Section VI championships, one Federation playoff title and has been a two-time state finalist, in 2015 and again in 2016 — the first year Grand Island joined the existing Kenmore-Town of Tonawanda team.
KenGI finished in fifth place last year but put together its trademarked strong second half run and made it to the Section VI title game, where it fell to defending state champion Williamsville, 3-2 in overtime.
It was an impressive accomplishment for a young team.
But fate dealt KenGI a tough blow as it lost two core youngsters it had hoped to build around. Madison Flory moved to Massachusetts and sniper Tessa Morris transferred to Nichols School.
As the door opens on the 11th season of the Girls Fed, it's a much different landscape compared to previous season.
The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic delayed the start of the season by just over two months. This has resulted in a shortened, seven-game regular season where the eight teams will play each opponent once.
There will also be no Federation playoff round. Whichever team finishes in first place will be declared Federation playoff champ in the record books and earn a first round bye in the sectional playoffs.
A shortened season presents a challenge for KenGI as it means far less time for girls to learn and grow as players and people.
"It's gonna be a huge challenge," Orlowski said. "Usually when you have a young team you start off slow and you get moving toward the end of the year. That's usually 16-17 games in, now we gotta do it in seven. So it's gonna make things very challenging.
"It's gonna put a lot of pressure on the girls that are returning. I'm gonna be counting on some of these brand new girls who have never played for us before."
KenGI lost two key players and team leaders with the graduation of GI's Abby Blair and Kaylynn Savoy. This year, it will have a total of eight girls in seventh or eighth grade, putting even more on the shoulders of returning vets like sophomore goalie Carolyn Bourgeault (Kenmore West) and Grand Island junior Molly Leggett, who will anchor the defense.
Returning eighth-grade forwards Isabelle Bourgeault and Savannah Samplinkski (GI) will have to answer the call to provide much of the offense. Maddie Marzec will also be a vital part of the defense. Marzec, who took part in a boys hockey camp during the off season, is noticeably stronger and quicker compared to last year.
While teams will obviously be trying to find success, there is also a greater sense of purpose to truly appreciate and cherish every moment.
"I'm just trying to keep the girls motivated," Leggett said. "And if they seem like they're (overwhelmed) with everything, I just tell them, 'Relax, it's just about fun. It's not about stress at all. We're just here to have fun.' That's what sports are all about."
That's also something Orlowski stresses each day.
"I do tell them that all the time, how fragile the season really is," he said.
KenGI will also be counting on senior forward McKenna Horne, who had to sit out the playoffs last year because of a concussion.
"She's itching to get going," Orlowski said.
