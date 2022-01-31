Ken/GI, Niagara County girls ready for playoffs

Everyone is confident, but also some what cautious. When you compete in a league where the lower seeds have the habit of pulling an upset or two in the postseason, it's probably the best approach.
The Section VI girls hockey playoffs will begin with a triple header of quarterfinal action today at Northtown Center.
The seven public school teams in the WNY Girls Varsity Ice Hockey Federation will be in the hunt for the Section VI title and the right to go to the New York State Public High School Athletic Association tournament.
Kenmore/Grand Island and Niagara County are both ready to start their runs to the sectional title and beyond.
Kenmore/Grand Island
Ken/GI (10-3-1-2, 35.5 points) earned the No. 2 seed and will open the playoffs facing No. 7 Lancaster/Iroquois/Depew at 4:30 p.m.
Ken/GI knows all about upsets as it's dealt out a few memorable stunners over the years. Two years ago, as the No. 4 seed, they knocked off top-seed LID in the quarterfinals. In 2017, it beat top-seeded Williamsville in the semifinals. Both top seeds were unbeaten at the time.
This is Ken/GI's best regular season finish in seven years. Head coach Jeff Orlowski has no intention of being the victim of an upset and will be offering up a cautionary tale to his girls.
"I'm gonna tell them (Monday), I don't wanna be somebody else's Cinderella story," said Orlowski. "Everybody has the same record and it only takes one kid to have a hot day and you're out. You gotta give a 100% effort all the time."
KenGI, with a very young team, went 0-6 with an overtime win during last year's COVID-19 shortened season. Always known for being a strong second-half team, it picked up on that momentum this season, finishing a half-point behind first-place Williamsville.
Proud to have had such a strong regular season, Ken/GI is also driven by the knowledge that had it gotten the regulation win in either of its two overtime victories, it would have been enough to earn them the regular season championship and a first-round bye in the playoffs.
Starting goalie Carolyn Bourgeault is the definition of money. Ken/GI is also blessed to have depth and a score-by-committee attack that features freshman Bella Jayme and Izzy Bourgeault on the same line with junior Madison Flory, as well as Emiliana Cassillo and Carissa Buyea.
"It's much better when you're scoring by committee. You don't have to count on that one person to do it all the time," Orlowski said. "The other teams don't know who to mark up on our team because it could come from anywhere. It's really nice to have depth and it also allows us to keep some of our girls on the bench a little longer to give them that breather they normally wouldn't have in previous years."
Senior captain Molly Leggett said that the good regular season has not gone to anyone's head. The girls come to the rink every day ready to work hard and never assume they will win just by showing up.
"I feel like since in other years we haven't been that top team that we're kind of humbled by it this year because this is all new to us," said Leggett. "So we're not stepping into anything too confident. Like our (win over Frontier/Lake Shore/Orchard Park) the other day, we were all set to be the underdogs and it came out in our favor. So I think that's just what we're gonna do in the playoffs. We're gonna keep putting in the work hoping that the outcome comes out the way we want."
Niagara County
The Lady Warriors remember the sting of last year's playoff loss. It's something they never want to experience again. They're looking for redemption as they once again find themselves eye to eye with their biggest rival, Hamburg/Eden/West Seneca.
Meeting in the quarterfinals for the second year in a row, the matchup once again features Niagara County (11-4-1, 34 as the No. 3 seed while HEWS is No. 6. They'll meet at 6 p.m.
Last season it was HEWS that pulled the upset as it downed NiCo, 3-2.
"We have a bunch of girls returning from last year who remember the atmosphere in the locker room after that game. That was a real tough loss losing some of our key seniors last year," said NiCo coach Greg Grosskopf. "Just watching how hard they took that loss is really hitting home for our seniors this year and a lot of our returning players."
NiCo did get a measure of revenge against HEWS this year, taking both regular season meeting by scores of 4-1 and 7-2.
Those wins reestablished confidence in the girls to know they are capable of beating HEWS. That, coupled with the knowledge anyone can win on any given day, makes NiCo as ready as it can be.
"Last year it was so sad seeing all the seniors (so upset)," said senior defender Skylar Berube. "We definitely tried but I guess mistakes happen. I'm hoping that this year it won't happen, that we'll take over and we'll just win the game."
Berube and fellow blueliner Natalie Ponzi have been the voices of leadership all season, while senior Kayla Persinger has been one of the most consistent offensive weapons in the league.
NiCo got off to a hot start but stumbled a bit as it seemed to lose that sense of playing as one. Grosskopf said the girls have recaptured that team-first mindset and are in a good place mentally and physically.
"We just keep stressing playing for each other, team-first mentality," Grosskopf said. "I actually think our last two games we kind of saw that. We had a loss against Ken/GI that kind of woke us up a little bit about playing a team game and playing for each other. Just working hard and not taking any shifts off."
Berube agreed and feels everyone is on the same page and ready to make a deep run.
"I definitely think so," Berube said. "I have a feeling that before warm ups we're just gonna remind everyone what to do and kinda give everyone a pep talk so we know what we're doing as soon as we get there on the ice. So we can just go and play our hardest."
Quarterfinal action is capped off by No. 4 Frontier/Lake Shore/Orchard Park taking on No. 5 Clarence/Amherst/Sweet Home at 7:30.
If Ken/GI and NiCo both win, they will face each other in the semifinals at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Ken/GI win both regular season meetings, including the title game of the Holiday tournament the programs co-hosted.
The Section VI title game will be held at 8 p.m. Monday at Lockport's Cornerstone CFCU Arena. It will be part of a title game doubleheader that kicks off with the private school championship between the Monsignor Martin and expansion St. Mary's programs at 6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.