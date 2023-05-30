ORCHARD PARK — As Ken Dorsey prowled the sidelines, the offensive personnel in white jerseys looked a lot different than the group he inherited a year ago.
In his first year as offensive coordinator, most of Dorsey’s talent were holdovers from Brian Daboll’s offense. Making drastic changes to a group coming off a red-hot finish to the 2021 season would have been silly.
Had Dorsey made significant alterations to the offense, it might have drawn comparisons to Rex Ryan changing the defensive philosophy in 2015 after Jim Schwartz created a dynamic pass rush the previous season.
Despite being a top-five offense last year, it was obvious by the end of the season that the Bills needed to make some tweaks to stay in the same realm as Kansas City and Cincinnati. So Buffalo added two new free agent receivers, two running backs, two guards, and reportedly, a new tackle in Brandon Shell.
Along the way, the Bills also drafted Dalton Kincaid in the first round and moved from veteran receivers Cole Beasley, John Brown and Isaiah McKenzie. Buffalo’s offense won’t look terribly different in principle this season, but Dorsey now has the opportunity to truly mold it in his own vision.
What the offense looked like Tuesday during the second voluntary organized team activity open to the media this offseason likely won’t be the same as it does when the Bills face the Jets in the season opener on Sept. 11, but there are a lot of pieces for a creative, diverse group.
“Coaching is being honest, not only with your players, but yourself and making sure that if you didn’t like something, ‘OK, we could probably get away from what we’re doing here,’” Dorsey said. “I think you look at those things … and evaluate it and if it’s not something that fits our personnel, fits our identity, then we’re not going to run it as much. If it is then we’re going to continue to grow.”
Not only is it hard to glean much two months before training camp begins — especially in shirts and shorts — but Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis were not in attendance. But that did give quarterback Josh Allen a chance to work with some of his new weapons.
Trent Sherfield continues to have a strong connection with Allen without Diggs, while he found Deonte Harty downfield on a few occasions and then had a discussion with him about the play afterwards.
Allen also hooked up with Dalton Kincaid on a quick throw during the first play of 11-on-11 drills and then connected again on a slant over the middle. Dorsey was quick to temper expectations on Kincaid, especially since he’s been with the team a little more than a month.
Although Dorsey was likely playing some gamesmanship, he said it’s going to take time to figure out the best way to place Kincaid into the offense.
“We have to learn him and he is going to learn us in a lot of ways within the system and within what we can do and, and within the direction we’re going and where we can expand things and where we can utilize him,” Dorsey said. “How we’re going to use them, where we’re gonna use them, all those questions and all those things.”
Based on his own rookie experience, Dawson Knox felt learning the playbook was going to be the biggest adjustment in integrating Kincaid into the offense. Knox said it was like “drinking out of a firehose” going from a small playbook at Ole Miss to learning a deep playbook with the Bills that required knowing where to line up, cadence and shifts.
“I was talking with him today (and) that's kind of been his biggest focus too,” Knox said, “because it's almost like a foreign language sometimes because it could be a 15-word play call and you're trying to figure out which words are talking to you. What words mean something to the other guys and then all these different alerts and stuff.”
Knox was already impressed with Kincaid’s vision and ability to find holes in the defense and it’s part of the diversity that could be infused into the offense. Even under Daboll, the Bills predominantly used 11 personnel — one running back and one tight end — but there are now multiple different options.
Buffalo is still finding ways to use Nyheim Hines after being acquired from the Colts before the trade deadline and James Cook is a bit more versatile than Devin Singletary. Both can catch passes out of the backfield or split out wide.
By the end of the season, the Bills started using Hines more often, particularly split wide and Cook was the recipient of a touchdown pass from Allen during OTAs Tuesday.
Using 12 personnel — one running back and two tight ends — more frequently with Kincaid should make the Bills a little more difficult to solve pre-snap, especially when it comes to runs and passes.
“Sometimes if people bring in two tight ends, they know they're going to run the ball,” Knox said. “But when you got another passing threat like Dalton in the game, we could easily line up four-wide, go split out both of us in the slot and work some matchups against linebackers, against some safeties. So it just kind of keeps the defense guessing and then if we bring us both in the box, the run game is going to be pretty strong, too.”
NOTES: The Bills were missing seven players Tuesday. Diggs, Davis, A.J. Epenesa, Shaq Lawson, Von Miller, Ed Oliver and Tim Settle were not spotted at practice. Tommy Doyle, Mitch Morse and Jordan Phillips attended but did not participate. Damar Hamlin and Zayne Anderson were limited participants and neither wore a helmet.
