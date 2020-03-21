Troy Keller lives for the hunt. Mainly deer, as signified by the antlers tattooed across his back, but also turkey, duck, goose, squirrel, rabbit.
And wrestling championships.
In past title-hunting seasons, Keller won Most Outstanding Wrestler at the Section VI championships and was a state finalist during his senior year at North Tonawanda High School. He went on to become a two-time All-American and national champion at Niagara County Community College. Over the past two years competing for the University at Buffalo, Keller claimed consecutive Mid-American Conference championships.
Keller’s pursuit of an NCAA title, however, was foiled by an opponent nobody has been able to pin down yet — the global coronavirus outbreak.
The Division I national championship tournament scheduled for this weekend in Minneapolis was canceled March 12 while Keller was preparing to make a presentation in his field ecology class, sitting next to teammate Derek Spann, another national qualifier.
Delivering the news, UB coach John Stutzman said, “was one of the hardest phone calls I ever had to make.”
“I was fine for like 10 minutes,” Keller said. “Then it sunk in when people started texting me, telling me they were sorry and that I had a great career.
“I started crying in class. It was terrible. But it was nice to be able to leave class and talk with Derek, because we were both going through the same thing.”
Keller amassed a 40-12 record and back-to-back MAC titles at 165 pounds. He was twice ranked in the top 20 nationally. An environmental studies major carrying a 3.6 grade point average, Keller was the most recent MAC Scholar Athlete of the Week recipient.
“He’s leaving here as one of the most decorated wrestlers in program history, and he did it all in a two-year span,” Stutzman said. “And with what he did in high school and junior college, he’s one of the most decorated wrestlers to ever come out of Western New York.”
At 21-4 this season and continuing to improve, having avenged his only MAC loss with a convincing victory at the conference tournament, Keller “was on a trajectory to be an All-American national champion,” Stutzman said.
Still stung by disappointment, Keller is learning how to cope with the finality.
“To end my career this way feels terrible because I have no closure,” he said. “As an athlete, you reach your goal and then you set a new goal. It’s hard to look back on my career and be proud of it right now because I didn’t reach my final goal. But I can’t be mad if I didn’t fail. I didn’t go there and do terrible.
“So I don’t really know what emotions to have.”
Keller is the all-time winningest wrestler at North Tonawanda (206 victories) and NCCC (90). But up until the end of his freshman season, he was uncertain about wrestling after junior college, worried that being a D-I athlete would leave no time for hunting.
“Coach Stutz, when he was recruiting me, he said he’d give me the opening day of deer hunting season off,” Keller recalled with a laugh. “And he held true to that.”
Committing to UB refocused Keller ahead of his national championship season at NCCC.
“My mindset changed from having fun wrestling,” Keller said, “to trying to be the best.”
Stutzman, who wrestled at NCCC from 1994-95, said Keller’s junior college experience “made a huge difference.”
“He wasn’t the most confident wrestler coming out of high school,” Stutzman said. “Being a junior college All-American and having the kind of success he did really boosted his confidence. His time there really matured him and made him realize what wrestling meant to him.”
Social distancing at home in North Tonawanda over the past 10 days, Keller hasn’t been able to turn to his other favorite sporting activity to pass the time and distract himself from wrestling regrets.
“In May, it will be turkey season,” he said. “Right now it’s coyote season, which I’ve tried to do. But I’m not really a big-time coyote hunter and I don’t really know what I’m doing.”
The circumstances have given Keller time for reflection.
“At the beginning, I was so mad and unsatisfied about how my career ended,” Keller said. “But I see how serious coronavirus is now. The severity of the situation is helping me deal with it. It helps me understand it was for the best to cancel nationals.”
“This is bigger than wrestling,” Stutzman said. “It stinks. It hurts. But Troy is very mature and he is going to move forward in a big way. And ultimately, he’ll get better from this. Whether it’s from coaching, or whatever else he wants to do in life.”
