ORCHARD PARK — The Bills inked Von Miller to a lucrative contract specifically for games like this. To harass quarterbacks like Joe Burrow and move one step closer to a Super Bowl.
The Buffalo pass rush has to finish without its closer in the most difficult test since Miller’s season ended with a torn ACL in Week 12.
Burrow possesses one of the quickest triggers in the NFL, and while he’s not considered a running quarterback in the ilk of Josh Allen, he is slippery enough to extend plays to find open receivers.
The Bills defensive line has more depth and talent than it did in the AFC Divisional round last season, but sacks have dipped in Miller’s absence from 2.5 per game to 1.5.
But with the Bengals projected to be without three starting offensive linemen and an offense that has shifted to quick throws to alleviate early-season protection issues, pestering Burrow off his spot and forcing him to extend plays may be more important than sacks on Sunday.
“Sacking the quarterback, obviously, is like what you would set as the gold standard,” defensive end A.J. Epenesa said. “But the pressures are almost just as effective when it comes to making people move, having to use some athleticism. Burrow’s got the ability to run a little bit, but that also disrupts people’s accuracy. ... Pressures and all that stuff are just as important, I would say, just to get him to move.”
Cincinnati’s protection woes last season were as well documented as Buffalo’s pass rush. While the Bills overhauled the defensive line with five new additions, the Bengals brought in three new starters.
Early injuries continued sack issues, as Burrow was dropped 29 times in the first eight games. They shifted strategies and Burrow now has one of the quickest triggers in the league. NFL Next Gen Stats ranks him No. 2 with an average of 2.2 seconds from snap to throw. That has reduced his sack numbers to 16 in Cincinnati’s nine-game winning streak.
But if the Bills can get early penetration, muddy the pocket and make him extend plays, that could produce favorable results. Burrow made an aggressive throw — a defender within 1 yard or less — on 15.3% of attempts.
Although Burrow is mobile enough to escape pressure at times, the Bills want to keep his vision on people chasing him rather than receivers downfield. Under pressure, Burrow has 10 big-time throws — a pass with good ball location and timing in a tight window — but he also has 10 turnover-worthy plays, according to Pro Football Focus.
“When he’s running away from you, and when multiple guys are free running at him and that stuff like that, you tend to see how you’re going to escape and how you’re going to get into open space,” defensive tackle Ed Oliver said. “While you’re doing that your eyes aren’t downfield so if we can just get guys after him, we’ll be OK.”
Of course, Burrow is not only talented enough to make throws under pressure, he has a bevy of receivers to bail him out of trouble. Tee Higgins, Ja’Marr Chase and Tyler Boyd all average less than 3 yards of separation per catch, each among the 20-lowest in the NFL.
In order to combat that, the Bills want to hit Burrow often. Even though sacks are down, the Bills defensive line is averaging more quarterback hits (3.8) and hurries (10) per game over the last six games than they did with Miller in the lineup.
“You got your respect (for Burrow), but for us, just getting him off the spot, hitting him as much as possible because if you get hit over and over and over again, you will be timid for the rest of the game,” defensive end Boogie Basham said. “So that’s our mindset — just being able to hit him as many times as you possibly can and you see what the outcome is going to be.”
One of the ways to create a messy pocket and quarterback pressures is to blitz, which Buffalo has done more often since Miller’s injury, but only an increase of 3%. Even though the Bills blitz among the fewest times in the league, they have been successful when they do send more than four rushers.
Buffalo sent more than four rushers on 10 pass attempts against the Dolphins in the wild-card game, resulting in one completion. The Bills hit or pressured quarterback Skylar Thompson five times and recorded three sacks.
Staying in a four-man rush allows the Bills to set up stunts and change-up rushers as the game progresses, but tossing in the occasional blitz can create confusion for the offensive line and quarterback.
“We’d like to have our four-man rush, because then we get to stay inside and get set up our games and set up our rushes for later on in the game,” Epenesa said. “So having those blitzes are nice, because we didn’t blitz very much early on. and now we’re starting to blitz a little bit more. It’s a good mix up making people think a little bit more.”
Regardless of how the Bills conjure up pressure, making Burrow uncomfortable often enough to create more erratic throws will be critical in keeping one of the league’s most explosive offenses grounded.
The Ravens were able to hold Burrow to an average of 212 yards and a total of two passing touchdowns over the last two games. It is the only time he has been held without multiple touchdowns in consecutive games all season.
“Our job is to get after the quarterback,” said Greg Rousseau, who leads the team with eight sacks and 34 quarterback hurries. “It might not end in a sack but you’ve got to be going, you’ve got to be rushing, got to be winning your one-on-ones. It’s a man-to-man game, so you’ve got to win your one-on-ones and help the team make plays.”
BILLS BITS
WR Isaiah McKenzie (hamstring) and CB Dane Jackson (knee) were both full participants in practice Thursday. Defensive tackles DaQuan Jones (calf) and Jordan Phillips (shoulder) were both limited. Jordan Poyer (knee) did not participate, which has been common early in the week recently.
