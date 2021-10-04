Justin Horvath's decision-making has Grand Island Viking offense sailing

GRAND ISLAND — “We’re going to get this.”
That’s what Justin Horvath told Grand Island head coach Dean Santorio before a play — on first and 30.
Sure enough, Horvath heaved a 48-yard bomb to Tyler Figliola one play later as the Vikings rolled past previously unbeaten Starpoint to the top spot in the Class A North standings Friday.
Grand Island can point to a variety of different reasons for its 4-1 start, but Horvath’s play at quarterback has been the catalyst. After a 9-for-10, 135-yard performance against the Spartans, the senior has gone 18 of 21 with five touchdowns in the last two weeks — without throwing a pass in the second half — and his 998 passing yards are fifth in Western New York this season.
Despite a diminutive stature, the 5-foot-9 Horvath has the arm strength and accuracy to make the toughest throws on the field. A deep out along the sideline? Check. Deep ball? Check. Throwing across his body, on the run? Check.
But for a player who was not the full-time starter in the spring and completed just 17 of his 44 attempts, Horvath’s biggest weapon is his brain and ability to process information on the go. With all of the difficult throws he makes, Horvath has one interception and 11 touchdowns on 107 attempts.
“His biggest benefit is that he's a smart kid,” Santorio said. “Obviously he’s got arm talent, but he understands where to go with the football. He’s gotten much better at reading and seeing defenses. That’s probably the biggest difference from last year to this year — making the right decisions, going from his first progression to his second progression.”
Horvath is even beginning to extend his reads to a third progression. He entered the short layoff between seasons knowing he had the ability to have a big season, but he wanted to increase his speed. Knowing Grand Island likes to hit the edges in its offense, Horvath wanted to be able to move outside the pocket more often and use his quick processing skills to find a deep group of receivers on the run.
Moving outside the pocket also allows him to extend plays and find a receiver who is coming across the field and Horvath frequently finds that player now, whereas in the past that option may have been nullified when he broke the pocket.
“It lights my eyes up,” Figliola said. “When I’m dragging across the field, usually I’m open and he can find me.”
His knack for finding receivers on the move has put defenses in a bind, particularly since Horvath has no prejudice when searching for an open teammate. Six different Vikings have caught touchdown passes and six players have also caught a pass for a 20-yard gain this season.
Grand Island joins South Park and Orchard Park as the only teams in Western New York with three receivers — Figliola (280), Jackson Jones (271) and Mike Coburn (205) — tallying more than 200 yards this season. Coburn was lost for the season with a leg injury, but sophomore Brayden Willats stepped in and Horvath immediately found him for a touchdown against Starpoint.
“Justin isn’t focused on one receiver and throwing to them,” Jones said. “He’s able to look and see the whole field. He’s able to see who’s open and where’s the best way to throw it.”
Horvath and his receivers have Grand Island surging on offense, averaging 38.8 points per game, hitting the 30-point plateau in all five games this year. If the Vikings can continue to maintain this offensive pace, it would be the second time (2018) they have averaged at least 30 points in the last decade.
Grand Island has also jumped on teams early this season, outscoring opponents 143-43 in the first half. Thirty-five of those points surrendered came in its only loss of the season, a non-leaguer to Class AA power Orchard Park. Grand Island was a strong first-half team last season, but is still averaging 12 more points this year.
“It makes us deadly,” Horvath said. “At any point on the field, we can get a first down. … I feel like our offense is built for big plays. I feel like at any point in the game, we can score.”
Nick Sabato can be reached via email at nick.sabato@gnnewspaper.com or on Twitter @NickSabatoGNN.
