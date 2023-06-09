Baseball
Player of the Year: Jude Lowry, pitcher, Niagara Falls
Pitcher of the Year: Jacob Szlis, North Tonawanda
First team: Riley Masterman, pitcher, Grand Island; Connor Burkestone, infield, Niagara Falls; Jackson Frey, infield, Grand Island; Dylan Novak, infield, Grand Island; Anthony Littere, infield, Niagara Falls; Sam Heim, outfield, North Tonawanda; Domenic Hickok, outfield, Niagara Falls; Brayden Willats, outfield, Grand Island; Jowell Garcia, designated hitter, Lockport
Second team: Aidan Haynes, pitcher, North Tonawanda; Tyler Schwartzkopf, pitcher, Niagara Wheatfield; Ryan Donovan, catcher, North Tonawanda; Trevor Kennedy, infield, Niagara Falls; Aaryn Samuel, infield, North Tonawanda; Ethan Osetkowski, infield, Niagara Wheatfield; Matt Pavicich, outfield, Niagara Wheatfield; Cam Guarin, outfield, Niagara Wheatfield; Nick Paszt, designated hitter, Niagara Wheatfield
Third team: Jacob Smith, pitcher, Niagara Wheatfield; Jared Barry, pitcher, Lockport; Robert Wegrzyn, catcher, Niagara Wheatfield; David Adams, infield, Lockport; Nate Van Norman, infield, Grand Island; Vincent Carlo, infield, Lewiston-Porter; Derek Jelen, infield, Niagara Wheatfield; Quinn Walton, outfield, Lewiston-Porter; Nolan Mitchel, outfield, Niagara Falls; Aiden Hamilton, outfield, Niagara Falls; Brayden Secrist, designated hitter, Lockport
Softball
Player of the Year: Julia Kwitchoff, infield / pitcher Niagara Wheatfield
Pitcher of the Year: Gianna Graber, Niagara Wheatfield
First team: Maris Huff, catcher, Niagara Wheatfield; Ava White, pitcher, Niagara Falls; Emilia Marra, catcher, Niagara Falls; Haleigh Suitor, outfielder, North Tonawanda; Cara Thompson, infielder, North Tonawanda; Isabelle Pezdezk, pitcher / infield, Grand Island; Brooke Caldwell, infield, Grand Island; Brianna Delaney, infield, Lockport
Second team: Lindsay Tylec, outfield / infield., Niagara Wheatfield, Elyssa Giannini, infield, Niagara Wheatfield; Molly Syposs, infield, Niagara Falls; Isabella Maynard, infield, Niagara Falls; Addison D’Andrea, outfield, North Tonawanda; Addison Lewis, catcher, Grand Island; Isabella Jayme, outfield / infield, Grand Island; Abbey Rice, infield, Lockport; Emily Palermo, infield, Lewiston-Porter
Third team: Hannah Idzik, infield, Niagara Wheatfield; Sasha Zayatz, infield, Niagara Wheatfield; Alexis Kresman, catcher / outfield, Niagara Falls; Ella Marshall, infield, North Tonawanda; Kyler Shiesley, pitcher, North Tonawanda; Madalyn Montes, infield, Grand Island; Hannah Flynn, outfield, Lockport; Julia Hoffman, infield, Lewiston-Porter; Anna Kurtzhalts, outfield, Grand Island
Boys Tennis
First singles
First team: Lucas Pynn, Lockport
Second team: Andrew Jowdy, Lewiston-Porter
Third team: Braden Rinehart, Niagara Wheatfield
Second singles
First team: Evan McMann, Grand Island
Second team: Noah Matyevich, North Tonawanda
Third team: Nathanial Patterson, Niagara Wheatfield
Third singles:
First team: Carmelo Raimonid, Lewiston-Porter
Second team: Easton Larrabee, Niagara Wheatfield
Third team: Tyler Glena, Lockport
First doubles:
First team: Anthony Lagreca - Troy Hassen, Niagara Wheatfield
Second team: Bo Staly - Cade McGurty, North Tonawanda
Third team: Samuel Jayme - Patrick Lepine, Grand Island
Second doubles:
First team: Luke Rohring - Logan Dolling, Niagara Wheatfield
Second team: Nikita Korolkov - Rhett Lammers, Lewiston-Porter
Boys Track
First team: Donovan Jackson, 110-meter High Hurdles, Niagara Falls; Tyris Parmer, 100 dash, Niagara Falls; Antonio Knight, 200 dash, Niagara Falls; Zion Cheatham, 400 dash, Lockport; Vincent Ciraolo, steeplechase, Niagara Wheatfield; Harrison Barrett, pentathlon, Niagara Wheatfield; David Litten, shot put, Niagara Falls; Michael Christensen, discus, Grand Island; Josiah Oliver, long jump, Niagara Falls; Christopher Desiderio, triple jump, Niagara Wheatfield; Nathan Russell, high jump, Lewiston-Porter; Matthew Towns, Sam Marquez, Tray Thompson, Shey Williams, 4x100 relay, Lockport; Tanner Gurnett, Kyree Jones, Jathan Chandler, Lockport, Iziah Downs-Dodge, Niagara Falls, 4x400 relay; Kapella Sulemani, 4x800 relay, Niagara Wheatfield
Second team: Sam May, Liam O’Kell, Giovanni Granelli, Grand Island; Leo Clark, John Robinson, Lew-Port; Tristan Grimball, Jason Green, Dallas Kasperek, Aklilu Weidel, Lockport; Ryan Tezak, Vincent Lodovico, Dylan Hinks, Louis Lodovico, Niagara Falls; Jason Kinder, Luke Sutherland, Aiden Hurley, Cameron Thomas, Michael Foley, Niagara Wheatfield
Third team: Brian Decker, Dan Malabar, Luke Watkins, Grand Island; Andrew O’Dell, Hudson Coakley, Dakota Priore, Ezekiel Krystal, Lockport; Nicholas Young, Noah Cook, Jackson Barg, London Palmer, Niagara Falls; Nicholas Morgan, Ryan Bergstrom, Michael Rambali, Nigel Palazzo, Seth Connery, Johah Goldman, Lucas Cirino, Niagara Wheatfield;
Girls Track
First team: Brooke Christensen, Grand Island; Emma Leardini, Elisabeth Gray, Casey Fetzner, Lewiston-Porter; Amari Germany, Arden Anterline, Lily Schultz, Melia Towns, Avery Connor, Lockport; J’Nysa Cary, Jhonnea Harris, Kiersten Groce, Jayla Scott, Kamari Simmons, Niya Hamilton, D’Rajenea Hill, Niagara Falls; Miranda Gatto, Sydney Galas, Elena Goldman, Kaitlin Snowberger, Gianna Glowack, Rachel Timbello, Jillian Davies, Sydney March, Brielle Peterson, Teaghan Brady, Niagara Wheatfield
Second team: Audrey Satterlee, Hailey Martinez, Hailey Green, Riley Decker, Grand Island; Madison Martin, Rachel Williams, Emily Stefik, Lewiston-Porter; Leah Gaskill, Grace Covey, Aubrey Monroe, Sian Powell, Lockport; Kyasia Hall, Madisyn Colvin, Niagara Falls; Samantha Piper, Kacey Mosher, Emily Beutel, Gabrielle McKenzie, Niagara Wheatfield
Third team: Maelee Roach, Cameron Pachura, Hanna Pressley, Alex Jensen, Grand Island; Elliana Winstanley, Olivia Fesmire, Lewiston-Porter; Kennedy Doran, Mahkaya Beverly, Catherine Kearney, Sophie Schulz, Lockport; Miana Cartagena, Amayah Cowart, Bria Freeman, Abigail Biery, Niagara Falls; Michaela Brooks, Amanda Snowberger, Christine May, Elaine Raglow-DeFranco, Niagara Wheatfield
