OK, so Saturday’s second preseason game against the Steelers isn’t quite the same as the regular season, but it will offer the first real glimpse at what the Bills will look like in less than a month.
Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs will play in a game for the first time this season, as coach Sean McDermott noted the starters will play into the second quarter and perhaps beyond in order to get a feel for game speed. The Bills won’t dig too deep into the playbook or reveal too much, but there are a few areas to keep an eye on while watching at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
Sneak peak at Ken Dorsey’s offense in Year 2
Even though Allen is supposed to play, how much they will allow him to do Saturday is unknown. The Bills don’t want to do anything that will put Allen in jeopardy of getting injured, but he also needs to get a feel for all the new weapons in the offense.
“Making sure that I’m seeing the defense — pre-snap, post-snap reads,” Allen said. “Obviously, you want to go out there and you want to play well because I think that gives confidence to everyone around you. At the same time, it’s preseason. You hope there’s no mistakes, but you’d rather have them now than during the season so you can kind of go back and talk about them and correct them.”
Buffalo should have a more versatile offense than in year’s past, which is expected to include a heavy dose of two-tight end sets. First-round pick Dalton Kincaid played just four snaps against the Colts last week and two of them came with Dawson Knox on the field at the same time.
Allen hasn’t been reluctant to look toward Kincaid during training camp, and even though it may be a vanilla offense during the preseason, fans will get to see how the rookie fits into the offense for the first time.
It will also be a chance to see who may be emerging as the No. 3 wide receiver in the offense. Deonte Harty has been seeing more and more time with the No. 1 offense in recent weeks, but expect Khalil Shakir and Trent Sherfield to continue to see time with the first-teamers. Whether Andy Isabella gets any time with Allen on the field will also be intriguing.
“(Isabella’s) done a phenomenal job to this point,” McDermott said. “And the thing I love about him is he plays hard, he’s always prepared. He just does the little things, he jogs on the field, jogs off and all those little things matter. He’s got good DNA that way so he’s opened some eyes to this point.”
Torrence played 23 snaps at right guard last week, while incumbent Ryan Bates did not see any, with the Bills opting to use him only at center with the No. 2 offense. The two have been going back and forth throughout camp, but Bates was listed as the starting right guard on the team-issued depth chart.
Buffalo may want to see Bates at right guard during a game at some point during the preseason, but it’s more vital for a rookie like Torrence to see as many game snaps as he can. Plus, Bates has been the backup center throughout camp, and if he’s the starting right guard when the regular season begins, his center snaps will decline during practice.
“(Bates is) getting a lot of reps at guard, so that flexibility for us is huge,” Dorsey said. “And for us, we want to make sure that the guys are training in different spots a lot of times so that now, hey, something happens (and) we can move him and we can adjust. And so I think that his flexibility as both a center and either guard is huge. So you want to make sure he’s getting good reps at both.”
So, if Torrence starts and plays more than Bates, it’s not yet an indication that he is trending toward the starting job on Week 1.
Someone needs to grab ahold of the middle linebacker job
The guy most likely to eventually be the starter has been sidelined with a hamstring injury for more than a week and he doesn’t seem likely to play against the Steelers. Terrel Bernard had been taking first-team reps more often before getting injured just prior to breaking camp at St. John Fisher University.
But it wasn’t a guarantee and nobody has locked up the starting spot since. Tyrel Dodson started in Bernard’s absence against the Colts, but he’s ruffled feathers with a trio of spats with teammates over the last two weeks.
Baylon Spector has dropped down the depth chart and McDermott acknowledged the team wanted to see Bernard and Dodson with the No. 1 defense more, but a name to watch Saturday is A.J. Klein. The veteran wasn’t projected to be in the hunt for the starting job and was even playing weakside linebacker when training camp began, but he is entering his eighth season with McDermott and he knows the defense.
“I think there’s room for improvement, quite honestly,” McDermott said. “I think that we’ve got to do a better job with leading the defense, we got to do a better job with communication, execution, so that’s an area of concern right now. … The total job description of running a defense, leading the defense, standing in front of the huddle, communicating the defense. It all goes together, it’s all connected.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.