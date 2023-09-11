Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

Rain showers in the morning with numerous thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. High 71F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 53F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.