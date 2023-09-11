EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Another classic.
The Buffalo Bills and New York Jets wasn’t a classic duel between high-caliber quarterbacks Josh Allen and Aaron Rodgers like everyone expected. It was another duel between Allen and Zach Wilson, one that was inevitably decided by which quarterback made fewer mistakes.
That quarterback wasn’t the Pro Bowler, the Madden cover star or the NFL Sunday Ticket posterboy.
Allen played arguably his worst game since his rookie season, throwing three interceptions — all to Jets safety Jordan Whitehead — and losing a fumble, with three turnovers in the second half and two on back-to-back pays. Wilson, meanwhile, took over after Rodgers twisted his right ankle while being sacked by Leonard Floyd on the fourth play of the game and played bland but relatively-mistake free.
In the end, Allen had a chance to drive the Bills for a game-winning touchdown to start overtime, but missed badly on both pass attempts and Xavier Gipson returned the ensuing punt 65 yards for a touchdown to give the Jets a 22-16 win.
Before the Bills drove down the field to tie the game on a 50-yard field goal by Tyler Bass with 2 seconds remaining, Wilson and the Jets had more total yards. He finished 14 of 21 for 140 yards, with an interception and a game-tying circus catch by Garrett Wilson as New York rattled of 13 consecutive points after trailing 13-3 at halftime.
The Bills had 1 minute, 48 seconds to respond after falling behind 16-13 and drove to the Jets’ 32. With one timeout, the Bills ran five plays that did not get out of bounds and then Allen threw three incomplete passes to set up the field goal.
Allen finished 29 of 41 for 236 yards, with his lone touchdown going to Stefon Diggs in the second quarter. Diggs made 10 receptions for 102 yards and was the only Buffalo receiver to have more than 35 yards.
Wilson’s performance was bolstered by a running game that ran for 172 yards on 6.1 yards per carry, led by Breece Hall, who had 127 yards on 10 attempts, highlighted by an 83-yard run.
