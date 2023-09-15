ORCHARD PARK — Despite rumors to the contrary, the sky is in the same place it was before any of Josh Allen’s interceptions or Xavier Gipson’s punt return for a touchdown Monday.
Allen’s performance against the New York Jets was undoubtedly one of the worst of his career, but the NFL is a week-to-week league and a bounce-back performance against the Las Vegas Raiders at 1 p.m. Sunday can go a long way into pushing unsavory thoughts into the past.
Allen spent most of the week claiming he was going to learn from his mistakes, something he has done multiple times in the past after a loss or bad game. But the criticism of his play hasn’t been this loud since before his breakout 2020 campaign.
No quarterback in the NFL has thrown more interceptions than Allen’s 32 since the start of 2021, so for the first time since he broke into the league, Allen has something to prove on the field and he’s likely to get the chance against the Raiders.
Attempting to trick Allen into bad throws seems like a waste of time when the Jets were able to bait him into risky throws simply by playing a basic defense that took away deep throws. Logic says the Raiders should try the same plan to see if he can actually play the safe game.
Allen has nine interceptions in his last five games — including the playoffs — and had three consecutive two-interception games last season, along with three in four games in 2021. But his explanations and the criticisms are different this time and he will be playing in front of a home crowd itching for the superstar version of Allen to show up.
“We always talk about it and we always say it’s never as bad as you think, it’s never as good as you think,” Allen said. “If you have a great win and you go back in, it’s never as good as you think either. So, obviously, got to play smarter football. I thought our team did a lot of good things, don’t want to take away from that. The grand scheme of things, it’s one game and we’re not going to let it turn into two.”
Keeping Crosby in check
The good news is the Raiders don’t have the same talent as the Jets on the defensive line across the board, but the bad news is that they have Maxx Crosby.
Crosby is one of the premier pass rushers in the league, with 38.5 sacks in his five-year career. At 6-foot-5, 255 pounds, Crosby can beat tackles with quickness but also effectively uses his strength with a bull rush.
“Not only does he have relentless effort, I think he's got a full arsenal of tools,” Bills center Mitch Morse said. “He understands how offensive linemen play, he understands his opponent and he’s not afraid to play the long game.”
This will be a big early test for tackles Dion Dawkins and Spencer Brown, who struggled at times during the opener against the Jets. Brown allowed a sack and five quarterback pressures at right tackle and Crosby had four pressures and a sack in the Raiders’ season-opening win over the Denver Broncos.
“I think (Brown) won some and I think they got him some as well,” Bills coach Sean McDermott said. “I thought he played hard, he really did. He did some good things for us. It’s a tough defensive line to go up against. But there were some times, and particularly one stood out towards the end of the game there in regulation with a guy on the right end was coming around the edge a little bit on him.”
Corralling Jacobs, forcing Jimmy G to win throwing
Jimmy Garoppolo presents a new challenge for the Bills, one they didn’t have to worry about with Zach Wilson.
Garoppolo was an efficient 20 of 26 against the Broncos and didn't spend much time holding the ball, as evidenced by the Raiders not surrendering a sack. But he threw for just 200 yards and has been nursing an ankle injury suffered during the game.
The Raiders also have some receivers ailing, as Davante Adams (knee) has been on the injury report, while Jakobi Meyers has not practiced due to a concussion. Even with a healthy receiving corps, the key is stopping running back Josh Jacobs.
Last year’s NFL leading rusher was held to just 48 yards on 19 attempts and played a role in Las Vegas scoring 17 points. Even if Jacobs can’t break free, the Raiders still feed him, getting fewer than 15 carries three times since the start of 2022.
Keeping Jacobs in check forces Garoppolo to win the game with his arm and has thrown more than two touchdown passes in a game seven times in 58 career starts.
“They’re going to come in here and run the football,” Bills safety Jordan Poyer said. “They have a really good running back, Josh Jacobs, who we have to be really physical with and we have to get hats to the ball.”
Of course 17 points would have been enough to beat the Bills in Week 1, but they have not scored fewer than 20 points in back-to-back games since a three-game stretch in 2020.
The Bills allowed 172 yards rushing against the Jets, but 109 came on two runs, including an 83-yarder by Breece Hall caused by misalignments and then missed tackles. They also had success against some of the NFL’s top rushers last season, holding Nick Chubb, Justin Fields, Najee Harris, Derrick Henry and Rhamondre Stevenson — all of whom finished in the top-15 in yards rushing — to 30.5 yards per game on 3 yards per carry and one total touchdown.
Green Bay’s Aaron Jones (143) and Minnesota’s Dalvin Cook both got loose for 100-plus yards, but 81 of Cook’s 119 came on one run. Although capable, Jacobs only has four runs of 40 yards or more since entering the league in 2019.
“We have to be ourselves, regardless of who the opponent is,” Bills defensive line coach Eric Washington said. “This is a determined rushing attack, so we have to make sure our fundamentals — how we address specific runs relative to the calls — are at a high-end level. It’s really about us and what we have to do to give ourselves a chance every snap.”
