ORCHARD PARK — Josh Allen and Joe Burrow will go head-to-head for the first time ever in one of the biggest games in the 52-year history of Monday Night Football.
It’s the force of nature against the precision passer, playing for two rust-belt franchises that endured unbearable heartache, unfathomable losses and often incompetence while awaiting their arrival as the savior.
And it’s only the beginning.
There have been legendary rivalries since quarterback became the end-all position in football. Jim Kelly-Dan Marino, Brett Favre-Steve Young, and the biggest, of course, Tom Brady-Peyton Manning.
But never has the NFL had a three-way inter-conference rivalry with the elite quarterbacks in the game all in their prime simultaneously, with opportunities to not just wage war for conference supremacy in the postseason, but in the regular season as well.
Toss Patrick Mahomes into the Allen-Burrow pot and all three could conceivably play yearly for the next decade. Never has the No. 1 seed in the playoffs been more important. The winner avoids having to go through both quarterbacks, and God help the No. 3 seed, who likely has to play both on the road in order to get to the Super Bowl.
It’s the scenario the NFL, television networks and advertisers dream about. It’s the game Bills fans have been yearning for, with a chance to put the AFC’s top seed in a chokehold and avoid yet another trip to Arrowhead, or heaven forbid, Cincinnati.
“That’s one of the four goals that Coach (Sean) McDermott sets out for us each and every year,” Allen said. “It’s make the playoffs, win the division, secure home field by getting the No. 1 seed, then obviously winning the world championship — the Super Bowl. That’s what we’re trying to accomplish. Every time we step on the field, we want to win the football game. It’s going to come down to execution on Monday night.”
When the NFL reformed divisions with the addition of the Houston Texans in 2002, in-conference teams that finished in the same spot in their respective divisions became required to play each other the following year. Before that, there was no guarantee of playing a conference opponent on a regular basis without being in the division.
It’s partly how Brady and Manning were able to play 17 times, while John Elway and Marino entered the league in the same draft class and played 16 years together, but had two regular-season matchups.
Even though Elway and Marino were both in the AFC, Elway and Joe Montana squared off just as often — even before they were division rivals. Manning played fellow Hall-of-Fame caliber contemporaries Drew Brees, Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers a combined seven times despite being in the NFL simultaneously for at least 10 years with each.
By the time Brady started playing Brees and Rodgers regularly in Tampa Bay, all three were nearing or at the end of their primes.
Allen and Mahomes have played five times in the last three seasons, with Mahomes having a 3-2 edge, including 2-0 in the playoffs. Burrow has beaten Mahomes in all three matchups, including a stunner in the AFC Championship game. Mahomes is only one among the three with a championship ring, while Allen is the only one yet to go to the Super Bowl.
“At this time it’s not about how you win, it’s if you win,” Allen said. “I’ve said this the last few weeks: every game from here on out is a one-game season. We have to find a way to win, no matter how it looks. As long as we have more points than the opposing team, we’ve done our job. Moving forward, that’s our mindset. It’s all about trying to find a win.”
Allen and Burrow go about it in dramatically different ways, but both will indeed do whatever is necessary to win. Burrow doesn’t have the superhuman arm strength of Allen or Mahomes, nor the ability to make would-be tacklers whiff, but he’s just as tough and just as willing to extend plays.
Including the postseason, Burrow has been sacked 141 times in 45 games since entering the league in 2020, forcing the Bengals to move to a quick passing game to avoid hits. He’s got 17 touchdowns and is completing 68.7% of his passes, as Cincinnati has scored 29.3 points per game over the last seven outings.
But Burrow — who has trained with Allen alongside quarterback guru Jordan Palmer — will still hang in the pocket and take a hit or try to squeeze a pass into tight coverage if that’s what it takes to win.
“Anybody can just try to line up and execute, but when you have that dog in you, it adds another element to all your god-given talents,” Bills safety Damar Hamlin said. “I see that in (Burrow’s) game. A dog recognizes a dog.”
But like the aforementioned great quarterback rivalries, Monday’s is also a matchup of two top-notch teams.
Not only are Allen and Burrow both 4,000-yard passers with 30-plus touchdown passes, but the Bills and Bengals both have top-10 scoring offenses and scoring defenses, with Buffalo on a six-game winning streak and Cincinnati with seven wins in a row.
“We’ve beaten everybody, we know we can play with everybody, we’ve done it in the biggest of moments,” Burrow told Cincinnati reporters. “So we’re treating every game the same. We’ve played everybody the last two years. We haven’t played the Bills yet, so that’ll be a good challenge.”
