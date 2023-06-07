Josh Allen is the first Buffalo Bills player to be named cover athlete for the Madden video game series.
The Bills Pro Bowl quarterback was named Madden 24 cover athlete by EA Sports Wednesday, one year after being the most used player in the game. Allen called it “a childhood dream come true” on social media.
Allen, who has been a vocal proponent of the video game franchise, started last season with a 92 overall rating in the game and peaked at 96 during the season. Being named to the cover confirms his status as one of the NFL’s best and most popular players.
The 27-year-old currently ranks No. 7 in jersey sales for 2023 and had the top-selling jersey during 2022.
Allen follows John Madden, the game’s namesake, on the cover. Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady shared the cover in 2022, while Lamar Jackson was on the cover in 2021 and Mahomes in 2020.
Madden was first created in 1988, with players being used on the cover since 2001. The game is scheduled to be released Aug. 18 on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, Xbox One X, Xbox One S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 Pro, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4 Slim and Windows.
Former Madden cover athletes:
2001: Eddie George; 2002: Daunte Culpepper; 2003: Marshall Faulk; 2004: Michael Vick; 2005: Ray Lewis; 2006: Donovan McNabb; 2007: Shaun Alexander; 2008: Vince Young; 2009: Brett Favre; 2010: Troy Polamalu and Larry Fitzgerald; 2011: Drew Brees; 2012: Peyton Hillis; 2013: Calvin Johnson; 2014: Barry Sanders; 2015: Richard Sherman; 2016: Odell Beckham Jr.; 2017: Rob Gronkowski; 2018: Tom Brady; 2019: Antonio Brown; 2020: Patrick Mahomes; 2021: Lamar Jackson; 2022: Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes; 2023: John Madden; 2024: Josh Allen.
