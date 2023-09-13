ORCHARD PARK — Josh Allen taking ownership of Monday’s loss to the New York Jets wasn’t surprising. That’s what he always does after a poor performance.
While no one would ask him to deflect blame elsewhere, at a certain point the words become hollow. If Allen isn’t already there, the Buffalo Bills quarterback is certainly on the doorstep. He’s reached the point where snuffing out costly turnovers has to be shown, not said.
It’s also easier say the right thing than to do it. An arm like Allen’s brings more good than bad, but there is also a hubris that’s hard to shake.
On Wednesday, Allen acknowledged he believes every throw is feasible and every tight window is just big enough. That means there are going to be plenty of how-did-he-do-that throws mixed in with the why-did-he-do-that passes.
After a three-interception outing against the Jets, Allen now has 20 career multi-interception games, with 11 coming since the start of the 2021 season. The Bills are 7-13 in those games — although five losses came as a rookie — and they are 1-2 when he has thrown three interceptions in a game.
“It’s a double-edged sword,” Allen said. “Sometimes we get away with it and sometimes it’s the greatest play ever, sometimes it happens the other way like it did Monday night. I understand, I want to be smarter, I want to help this team win football games. I don’t want to put the ball in harm’s way or in jeopardy, and just trying to, again, trust that and trust the guys on the field with me and play selfless ball.”
With two days to digest the loss, Allen sounded genuinely confident he would put the game behind him. Allen’s place as one of the top-three quarterbacks in the league isn’t in question at this point in his career, as the 139 career touchdowns outweigh the 63 touchdowns.
Although limiting turnovers to begin with is critical, it’s just as important to ensure those mistakes don’t linger into the following game. The Bills are 7-6 in games the week after Allen throws multiple interceptions since 2021, with Allen throwing 23 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.
Allen has also overcome turnover woes in the past, fumbling 16 times in his first two seasons. Losing the ball on sacks is part of playing quarterback, but Allen eliminated some of the careless fumbles while trying to run around.
The miscues, at least against the Jets, didn’t come from the defense fooling him with coverages, it was a matter of bypassing the safe play for the sublime. On all three interceptions, Allen had an easier option available, but chose the difficult route.
“The best ones are able to kind of put this behind them but take away lessons from it and not let it affect how they play the next game in a negative way,” Allen said. “... Try to use it to my advantage and learn from it. It’s not the first time I’ve thrown three. Barring how long I play in this league — hopefully it’s a long time — it might not be the last I ever throw three.”
Allen’s demeanor matched the rest of the team’s Wednesday. It was not a joyful locker room, but players were also not mourning the loss, knowing there are 16 games left to be played this season.
The Bills have lost back-to-back games four times since 2019 and are 13-4 after a loss, averaging 25.8 points per game during that span. Buffalo unexpectedly lost its season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2021 and rebounded to beat the Miami Dolphins 35-0 the following week.
“Thankfully they don't stack all the games into Week 1, and you get a chance to come back the next week and develop and make the adjustments you have to make,” Bills coach Sean McDermott siad. “So that's what we're focused in on right now, and going out here to practice and get ready for a good football team.”
The Bills also proved, even in a loss, that they are still a good team themselves. Like last year — when three losses were decided by a total of eight points — the Bills did more to harm themselves rather than losing to a superior opponent.
Despite a lackluster outing from Allen, the Bills had two three-and-outs during the entire game, although one came in overtime. Allen also completed 70% of his passes as Buffalo out-gained the Jets 314-289 in total yards and had six more first downs.
“There's definitely huge pillars that we need to fix in all facets of the game,” Bills center Mitch Morse said. “But I think there are some stuff you can hang your hat on that we're going to need for success in the future. There's some stuff that we're going to need to carry over, along with doing some other stuff to win.”
NOTES: Morse was the only player listed on the injury report. He suffered a finger injury on his left hand against the Jets, but was listed as a full participant in practice Wednesday. Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle) was limited in practice, while wide receivers Davante Adams (foot), DeAndre Carter (knee) and Jakobi Meyers (concussion), defensive end Chandler Jones (personal) and safety Tre’von Moehrig (thumb) did not participate.
