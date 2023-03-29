Jordan Phillips is coming back for another run with the Bills.
The defensive tackle reportedly agreed to a one-year, $3 million deal to stay in Buffalo, according to multiple sources Wednesday. Phillips appeared in 12 games, making 20 tackles and 1.5 sacks last season.
The 30-year-old, 6-foot-6, 341-pounder suffered a hamstring injury during an interception return by Matt Milano in Week 2, causing him to miss two games. Phillips then dealt with a shoulder injury late in the season that caused him to miss three games, including the AFC Wild Card round against the Dolphins. He also missed 15 games due to injury in two seasons with Arizona in 2020 and 2021.
Phillips returned to the Bills on a one-year deal last season. He previously played 28 games after being placed on waivers by Miami and claimed by Buffalo in 2018. Phillips has recorded 51 tackles and 11 sacks during his two stints with the Bills.
