GRAND ISLAND — As he cleared out his office, Jon Roth felt the emotions sink in.
His 50-year career in high school athletics was, metaphorically, 90 feet away from crossing home plate. Roth would still be living three miles away from his long-time place of work But, once he walks out of the blue-and-white colored hallways one last time Friday, a new chapter of his life officially begins.
Whether as a teacher, coach or, for the last 30 years, as its athletic director, Roth was the face of the Grand Island athletics department. Generations of players and coaches know who he is and, as he got older, there was still much about the job Roth enjoyed, especially appearing at as many Vikings games as he could. He oversaw Grand Island’s transformation into a top-notch athletics complex and appreciated the community’s backing.
But over the last decade, Grand Island expanded its lineup of available sports and the demands associated turned Roth’s job into an around the clock position. Roth, who will turn 75 on Dec. 24, wanted to spend more time with his wife, Jean, and have more time devoted to his grandchildren.
While he wanted to retire July 1 after making his decision in mid-June, Roth offered to continue working through the summer while the district found his successor, someone he knows quite well.
After being approved in early August, Brett Banker began his first official day as Grand Island’s new athletic director Sept. 7, while Roth stayed on to ensure a smooth transition. Knowing each other professionally as Niagara Frontier League co-athletic directors, Roth said he was “ecstatic” when Banker made his final decision to accept.
“Brett is probably the most well-rounded and educated athletic director in Section VI and it’s a no-brainer,” Roth said. “... We really wanted somebody with experience to step in and understand not to bring in all new kind of ideas like a young athletic director would. So, I think Brett is working closely with me, just to keep the boat afloat (and he’s) just trying to implement some of his ideas and take what we already had. He’s got the experience to do that.”
Banker has a personal connection to Grand Island despite overseeing Kenmore West and Kenmore East in his previous role since 1992. He is a long-time resident of the island and his wife, Jenepher, taught physical education and coached the varsity girls basketball team from 1998 to 2013, and their two children, Kolby and Kallie, played for the Vikings.
Banker, 64, did have other job opportunities lined up as he felt he needed to continue working on his craft. What factored into accepting the Grand Island job was getting personal approval to apply from Roth and his son, Jeff, who is the current athletic director at Wilson.
Banker considered the elder Roth as a “consistent role model and mentor” for himself and the entire NFL. Having Roth as part of the transition, Banker said, was critical.
“It’s really just sharing procedures, policies and meeting individuals that I have not had the opportunity to meet prior, although I do know a lot of the coaches and teachers,” Banker said. “It’s just going through the policies and procedures, locations, facility usage, things of that nature. It’s just been over the course of the last week just describing how things have been done in the past, and why the policies he enacted actually exist and the strength of some of them.”
Banker doesn’t believe it would be beneficial at this early stage for making big changes but he has discussed with Roth the possibility of creating an official Grand Island Athletics Hall of Fame, even though “there’s nothing serious at this point.” For now, he’s hoping to meet with the students, specifically with the team captains, and create a connection.
‘ “I really just need to meet the captains of each sport, have conversations with them, see what they think in terms of their athletic program. What are the great things that they see and want to continue (and) maybe some ideas that they might have?”
Roth admitted if he wasn’t involved in athletics and education, he would likely have followed in the footsteps of his father, John O., who operated a funeral home in Tonawanda. But Roth found the sports bug and stuck with it and even had opportunities to become a professional baseball player, first an offer from the Pittsburgh Pirates after graduating from Tonawanda High School in 1967 but he declined and played at Niagara County Community College. Then, while playing at the University of Buffalo, Roth was drafted two years later by the Washington Senators but had to decline as he was drafted to join the United States military, where he joined the Air Forces Reserves for a year-and-a-half before completing his master’s degree in education at Niagara.
Roth applied to two school districts in August 1973 — Grand Island and Tonawanda. Grand Island offered him a job first, and with his mother’s encouragement, was the one he stuck with and didn’t decline.
Roth considered himself “lucky” that he was able to stay in the same spot for decades and hopes he’s remembered at Grand Island as someone who was a good role model and respectful to everyone he worked with.
Roth said of his career: “I’ve always tried to keep up with the bigger schools in giving as many opportunities as I could for all the kids on Grand Island.”
