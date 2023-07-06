Lockport native John Murphy will not start the 2023 season in the broadcast booth at 1 Bills Drive.
Murphy, the Buffalo Bills’ radio play-by-play announcer since Van Miller retired in 2003, suffered a stroke before the Jan. 2 Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals — the game that ended up being cancelled after Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during the first quarter.
Chris Brown, co-host of the Bills-produced “One Bills Live” on WGR 550 and MSG, filled in for Murphy for the end of last season and will continue to this fall.
“The Bills and WGR 550 announce that Chris Brown will continue in his role as interim play-by-play voice of the Bills radio network to begin the 2023 season,” the Bills said in a statement published to their website. “Brown filled in for John Murphy at the conclusion of the 2022 season calling the regular season finale and both playoff games. We continue to wish John and the Murphy family the best in his recovery.”
Murphy was present June 13 at Bills minicamp and told Alan Pergament of the Buffalo News he was “going to wait until late July before I decide whether to come back. Still some recovery to do.”
Brown’s interim tag leaves the door open for a potential return.
Murphy attended high school at DeSales and eventually earned a degree from Syracuse University. Murphy was given the Dick Gallagher Legacy Award by the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame in 2022.
