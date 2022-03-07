Editor's note: Bob Chase is a Starpoint dad who made the trip to Rochester to support the Spartans.
STATEN ISLAND — After a season lost to the COVID-19 pandemic, Greater Niagara student-athletes roared into the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex for impressive showings Saturday at the 2022 NYSPHSAA Indoor Track and Field Championships.
Starpoint’s Veda Jauch led all athletes from the area by earning two berths in event finals. The senior finished second in the girls weight throw with a toss of 47 feet, 10 inches after leading New York State for most of the season and ranking as high as 12th in the nation at one point. She followed with an eighth-place finish in the shot put after a personal-best throw of 37 feet, 3 inches.
“It wasn’t as nerve-wracking as I thought it would be,” Jauch said about her first invite to the state championships in only her second season of indoor track and field. “I gave all I could at this competition, but I didn’t do as well as I wanted.”
“She improved immensely over the course of the season,” recounted Spartans assistant coach Sam Wray. “I feel she could’ve done better if she hadn’t lost opportunities for big-meet experience due to COVID.”
Starpoint senior Alyssa Armitage capped her indoor high school career in the pole vault with a best clearance of 11 feet, 6 inches, finishing sixth.
“I felt more confident today since I’d been here before,” Armitage said, who finished 17th in the pole vault at the state championships in 2020. “I’m definitely disappointed, but I felt fast on the runway and was able to fix a few things I’ve been struggling with throughout the year.”
Two area juniors head into next season with high expectations after strong performances in the boys weight throw. Niagara Falls’ David Litten landed a spot in the finals and finished eighth with a personal record of 59 feet, 7.75 inches. Grand Island’s Michael Christensen placed 23rd with a long throw of 50 feet, 4.25 inches.
“I’m just excited about making it here in my first year throwing weights,” Litten remarked. “I didn’t expect to make it to the finals.”
“This was our first season doing the weight throw,” added Wolverines head coach Rich Meranto. “I credit David and his fellow throwers for putting the work in to develop so quickly.”
Grand Island senior Rebecca Schultz had a strong showing in the tightly contested 55-meter hurdles competition. Her 9.09-second time in the preliminaries left her only 0.43 seconds out of a spot in the finals, good for 18th overall.
Indoor coaches welcomed the return of a full season of sectional competitions and the state championships after a one-year hiatus.
“Even though we didn’t have a season, our kids still trained independently and put in their time in the weight room,” noted Jeffrey Hart, head coach of Starpoint varsity track and field. “We missed the opportunity to have an indoor season last year that allows us to compete at the next level, but the kids worked on their own time and it paid off.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.