BUFFALO — It’s not often Niagara Falls gets pushed around on a basketball court. It happened Saturday.
A program built and thriving upon physicality, relentlessness and never backing down met its match in a 59-34 loss to No. 1 Jamestown in the Section VI Class AA championship game at Buffalo State College.
The Red Raiders gobbled seemingly every rebound, and on multiple occasions, simply ripped a ball from the grasp of a Wolverine player. The areas No. 3 Niagara Falls feasted in its semifinal win over Orchard Park were dominated by Jamestown.
The Wolverines committed 12 turnovers combined in their first two sectional games, but were coaxed into 13 turnovers by the Red Raiders, resulting in the lowest scoring output of the season. It was the first time they have been held under 40 points since a 63-32 loss to Fairport in the 2017 Far West Regionals.
“Watching them in person and on tape, you couldn’t get a feel for how physical (Jamestown) is until we got out there,” Niagara Falls head coach Carlos Bradberry said. “We talked about how the more physical team was going to win the game and they were more physical than I was expecting. … It was definitely eye-opening to see how physical they were.”
Few teams dared to play man-to-man defense against Niagara Falls over the duration of the season, but Jamestown (19-3) did and it created chaos on offense at times. The Wolverines had five unforced turnovers and eight total turnovers in the first quarter.
Meanwhile, the Red Raiders were able to keep ultra-quick guards Rob Brown and Nick Estell out of the paint. When the ball did reach the block, Jamestown was quick to swat it away.
“We probably haven’t seen a man-to-man defense since the first game of the season, so it’s tough going 20 games and now we see a really aggressive man-to-man defense,” Bradberry said. “We tried to emulate in practice, but it’s not the same when you’re not playing in a game atmosphere. Not having reps and being able to execute things we thought we could hurt us tonight.”
Niagara Falls (17-6) often felt rushed into shots early in possessions and were limited to 26.1% shooting for the game, including going nearly eight minutes without a basket as the Red Raiders engaged in a 15-2 run.
“They’re a very good offensive rebounding team,” Jamestown head coach Ben Drake said. “That’s how they really hurt teams and I thought that would be one of the keys and we did a good job executing that.”
Niagara Falls loses its two leading scorers Dom McKenzie — who missed all of the second half with an illness — and Brown, along with key reserves Myhki Brown, Xzavion Nix and Jordan Smith.
But the Wolverines will also return several critical players, including starters Nick Estell, Omarion Ralands and Davon Wade, leaving room to make another run at a sectional championship next season.
“I just don’t feel like our motors really hurt us today,” Rod Brown said. “For us seniors, it hurts. But it’s back in the gym and on to the next phase. I told the young guys to take it personal when they go back into the gym going into the next season.”
Rod Brown was the lone player in double figures for Niagara Falls with 10, while Estell had seven points, five rebounds and three steals.
Andre Maple scored a game-high 20 points for Jamestown, while Jaylen Butera added 15 and Trey Drake pitched in 12.
