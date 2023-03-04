BUFFALO — James Robinson’s return was supposed to be the cure for the Jamestown sickness plaguing Niagara Falls for a year.
The Wolverines wanted the Red Raiders in the Section VI Class AA final after losing 59-34 in the game last year. With Robinson moving back from Florida, they thought they found the solution. Niagara Falls entered the game with an 8-0 record when Robinson scored at least 20 points this season.
Nineteen was sufficient Saturday.
After trailing by 10 in the first half, the third-seeded Wolverines rallied in the second half and their best player was fouled with 0.3 seconds left in a tie game. Robinson drained the first free throw and intentionally missed the second, earning revenge by beating No. 1 Jamestown 53-52 for the sectional title.
James Robinson knocks down a free throw with 0.3 seconds left. @nfhs beats Jamestown 53-52 to win the Class AA title. Robinson had 17 points, 16 rebounds and five steals. pic.twitter.com/exbjKtXPDx— Nick Sabato (@NickSabatoGNN) March 4, 2023
Robinson didn’t score in bunches, but he made big shots when necessary, while totaling 19 points, 16 rebounds and five steals to give the Wolverines their sixth sectional championship in eight years and the 15th since the district merged high schools in 2000.
“When the game is on the line (Robinson) wants the ball,” Falls coach Carlos Bradberry said. “... A lot of guys will shy away from that. There were some times in that game early, where he was just bad. A lot of guys would just fade away. He did that a couple times early in the year … Now I think he’s realized that if you’re playing bad, you just have to keep playing through it, because eventually it’s going to turn around.”
Omarion Ralands giggled when asked about his coach’s reaction to being the less physical team in the first half and then said, “They were.” Not being the most physical team on the court is a sin at Niagara Falls.
The Wolverines struggled for offensive rebounds and Jamestown’s hybrid defense played tricks on the players, leading to far too many outside shots in a selection that Bradberry called “horrible.” They managed just two made field goals in the first half and the Red Raiders led by eight at halftime.
But it was the lack of physicality that bothered Bradberry most.
“I don’t think we put enough pressure on the ball,” Bradberry said. “... I think they took it to us physically and we didn’t pressure as much. So at halftime, really the only adjustment we made was telling our guys that we have to be better defensively, we have to pressure more defensively and make them earn every basket.”
When a game is played in the muck, it’s not always the stars that shine. Niagara Falls (21-2) blitzed Jamestown (19-4) in the third quarter, starting with a 12-2 run to take a 42-40 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Wolverines turned up the defensive pressure, led by junior Ephraim Strong, who has been the team’s No. 1 defender all season. He was tasked with guarding Jamestown sharpshooter Trey Drake for most of the game, and in the second half, was the head of their full-court press.
At one point, Strong wrenched a ball from the grasp of Jamestown’s big man Bishop Butts. But Strong didn’t just make an impact on defense this time. Entering averaging 5.5 points per game, Strong had reached double figures just four times during the season, but he scored 11 points and knocked down a pair of big 3-pointers.
“Scoring isn’t a big thing to me,” Strong said. “I liked how I played today. I don’t usually score a lot. I just play defense and try to lock down their best player.”
Despite the rally from Niagara Falls, Jamestown rebounded. The Red Raiders hit eight 3-pointers in the game and opened the fourth quarter with an 11-1 run to regain an eight-point lead. That’s when Robinson came into play.
He was absent on offense for stretches of the game, but when the Wolverines needed a big play, it was Robinson who made it. Niagara Falls only made four 3-pointers all game, but one of them was a deep bomb from Robinson that tied the game at 51-all.
“I just try to play my game and do whatever I can,” Robinson said. “If I feel like I need to take a tough shot, I’ll step up and take a tough shot and that’s what I did.”
After Strong made a free throw to take a one-point lead, Robinson nearly made a gaffe, as he whistled for a foul while attempting to make a steal. Butts made one of two free throws with 14.2 seconds left and then Robinson made a play.
As Ralands drove to the basket with the clock ticking down, the ball was poked free and went directly to Robinson at the free-throw line. He attempted to draw a foul and did, heaving the ball toward the rim as he fell to the floor.
Despite being 3 of 8 from the line for the game, Robinson calmly sank the first free throw and got to experience a sectional championship after moving before Niagara Falls won in 2021.
“I love playing with my teammates and I love Niagara Falls High School,” Robinson said. “It’s very inspirational walking down the halls of Niagara Falls High School every single day.”
Jaydian Johnson had 16 points for Jamestown, while Sean Paige had 15 and Drake had 11.
Nick Estell had 11 points for Niagara Falls, which advances to play the Section V winner between Fairport and Victor at 7:30 p.m. March 11 at Rush-Henrietta High School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.