BUFFALO — James Reaves Sr. knows what it takes to be a good basketball player.
He’s seen enough of them, and more importantly, he was one of them.
First, he was a double-double machine at Edison Tech High School, where he averaged 25 points and 17 rebounds per game his senior year in 1999-2000. Then, he took his talents to Niagara to the second round of the NIT during the 2003-04 season before embarking on a decade-long professional career.
Fast forward to today where Reaves is both a proud father and uncle as the next generation of the family tree has found their own individual success on the hardwood like he once did on the scholastic stage more than 20 years ago.
Reaves was back in Buffalo to coach his youngest son, Jahmez, a seventh-grader playing for the Bishop Kearney varsity team, in the inaugural middle school edition of the 716-585 Classic Sunday at Villa Maria College, the same gymnasium where his oldest son, Marcus Roberson, is a member of the Vikings’ program. His second oldest, James Jr., graduated from Greece-Athena High School last year and will now continue his basketball career at Finger Lakes Community College.
“It kind of runs in the blood,” Reaves said of the family ties. “I mean, I think I set the tone with playing, and, I’m glad to pass it on to my kids.”
While his sons were not born when Reaves was playing on Monteagle Ridge, they know of his success with the Purple Eagles and have seen the jerseys and pictures. At Niagara, Reaves started in 101 of 118 appearances and averaged 10.8 points and 8.6 rebounds per game over his four-year career.
Named the 2004 MAAC tournament MVP, Reaves was part of Niagara’s starting lineup that season, where the Purple Eagles lost in a heart-breaking 62-61 loss to Manhattan in the conference final held in Albany before their NIT appearance, which ended against Nebraska. Nearly 20 years since he last wore the Niagara colors, Reaves still has fond memories of his senior season and the “family atmosphere” Mihalich — now a special assistant to the head coach at LaSalle University — created.
“Hard-nosed, old-school basketball, defense, rebounding — all the things that create a championship-caliber (team),” Reaves said, who averaged nearly 12 points and 10 rebounds that season. “Although we didn’t win the MAAC championship, we definitely had a winning mentality and a lot of success at Niagara University.”
The basketball IQ in the Reaves family has also spread to James’ nephew, Khorie. Fresh off leading Greece-Athena to a Section V Class A-1 championship berth, the guard scored a game-high 17 points in Team 585’s 77-57 victory over Team 716 to conclude the Classic. Khorie is the son of James’ oldest brother, Carlos, who taught him everything about the game and made him tougher.
“He installed the foundation of working hard, pushing yourself, working out,” Reaves said. “And for me, it gave me the energy, motivation and knowledge to pass it onto not only my kids but my nephews.”
Khorie also learned plenty about the game from his father, Carlos and credits both he and uncle James for developing his ball-handling and passing skills to sharpen all attributes of his game as he grew into his frame.
He knew his uncle was a good basketball player but didn’t know just how successful he was until he was much older. The years of hard work paid off this past winter when Khorie averaged 19 points, five rebounds and four assists a game with the Trojans.
“As I grew and got older, I understood the level he played at and how good that level actually was,” said Khorie, who played alongside cousin James Jr. during his first two varsity seasons with Greece-Athena. “Once I saw that when I was older he pushed me to be great as well. And, you know, growing up, him, my dad (Carlos), my other uncle (Kelvin), they always push me to be the best I can be and I try.”
Describing his nephew’s game, Reaves used the words “humble” and “explosive,” and believes Niagara and UB would be good fits for him to play in the future.
“He’s athletic, can shoot it, very skilled,” said Reaves, who later played professionally in five countries before playing for the Rochester RazorSharks in the American Basketball Association in two of his last three seasons. “He has translated with the new game of basketball, where I was just (an) old-school New York Knicks type of player — a bruiser.”
Recently receiving 1st Team honors from Monroe County Division 3 All-County, Khorie says winning a sectional championship next season is a major goal while also upholding the family name alongside his cousins.
“It feels good,” Khorie said. “A lot of pressure but it’s alright. Pressure makes diamonds so I’m just gonna try and do the best I can be.”
Now helping his youngest son, Jahmez, navigate his career with Bishop Kearney, Reaves still recalls the lessons he learned from Mihalich and draws upon that inspiration when coaching teams himself.
“He always said, ‘Be the hammer and not the nail,’” Reaves said. “Just be physical, set the tone, don’t wait for things to happen. Create it yourself.”
