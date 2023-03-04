BUFFALO — A whole bunch of questions from the beginning of the season surrounding Lewiston-Porter have been answered.
A sectional championship’s worth.
Could the Lancers replace three starters? Did they have enough size? Could a high-volume shooter like Jalen Duff immerse himself into the team’s chemistry?
Yep.
Adding one of Western New York’s best players can patch a lot of holes, but the only player left from the Lew-Port team Duff played on two years ago is Bobby Beilein and he is a completely different player.
But the Lancers play their roles well, while Duff and Beilein have become a lethal scoring duo. All season long, Lew-Port has used that formula, and with a 91-66 win over Cheektowaga, it resulted in a Section VI Class B-1 championship on Saturday.
Duff got the Lancers hot in the first quarter and then found open teammates — often Beilein — when the defense collapsed. The Duff-Beilein tandem combined for 65 points to win the program’s second sectional title in four years.
“It was up to Jalen and the kids to get together and play as a team,” Lew-Port coach Pat Krawczyk said. “Jalen is going to score a lot, he's going to shoot a lot and a lot of kids can't play with guys that do that. But they all mesh together, they all seem to like each other and they play as a team.”
Like Wednesday’s semifinal win over Lackawanna, Lew-Port started a bit slow, but unlike that game, Duff wasn’t struggling to score. The Lancers finally got rolling midway through the first quarter, thanks in part, to Duff.
Slicing his way to the hoop? You bet. Mid-range pull-up? Got that. Long 3-pointer? Count it. All of Duff’s tricks were working against the Cheektowaga (13-11) defense, as the senior guard scored eight consecutive points to start a 19-3 run and scored 11 of his game-high 36 points in the opening quarter.
Duff, who was named player of the game, not only dispatched the nonsense and proved he could fit in with the new-look Lancers, but he proved he could be the go-to player on a championship team.
“That could weigh on a lot of people,” Duff said. “Like that can bring them down, but I didn't let that get to me. I just stuck to playing my game, shooting the ball and making my teammates better.”
While scorching heading into the second quarter, Duff could have kept his finger on the trigger, but he started to see open teammates on the perimeter. Beilein was the main beneficiary and he produced another big second quarter.
Beilein scored 13 points in the second quarter against Lackawanna, and he hit four of his five first-half 3-pointers in the second stanza against Cheektowaga. He scored 12 of his 29 points in the quarter, as Lew-Port (20-3) built a 16-point lead at halftime.
“I've been doubted my whole life,” Beilein said. “Basically about (if I can be) the best player on the court and I just had to go out there and prove myself and prove to everyone that I can be the best.”
The ball movement continued in a 30-point third quarter. Vinny Carlo hit two 3-pointers and scored eight of his 16 points in the frame, as Lew-Port knocked down 16 3s in the game and pulled away.
As the Lancers advance to face Class B-1 champion Fredonia for the overall Class B sectional championship at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Buffalo State, they also have bigger goals in mind, including a run to Glens Falls for the state tournament.
“At the beginning of the year, a section championship was definitely in our mind,” Krawczyk said, “Then, as we went through the season, we started beating Niagara Falls and Lockport, so then Glens Falls became a goal of ours. So we're happy with this, but we're not satisfied. Fredonia played great today, so we've got another tough game ahead of us.”
Daryl Montgomery led Cheektowaga with 15 points.
