ALBANY — When the final buzzer blared Saturday night, there was nothing but pure joy expressed on the face of Niagara Falls’ senior Jaden Crumpler.
He was a state champion.
After finishing as the runner-up in the Division I 118-pound bracket one year ago, Crumpler moved up to 126 at the start of this season and all the hard work paid off, entering the weekend in Albany as the No. 1 seed.
After trailing 2-0 in the early stages of the first period, Crumpler tied the score and kept moving forward, taking down Wantagh’s Joseph Clem, 4-2, to secure the Division I 126-pound championship in front of a strong crowd Saturday night inside the MVP Arena.
Niagara Falls, you’ve got a brand new wrestling champion!— Joe Kraus (@ByJoeKraus) February 26, 2023
Senior Jaden Crumpler takes down Wantagh’s Joseph Clem to win the Division I 126-pound finals!
More to come… @GNN_Sports_ pic.twitter.com/vRYyXgS7Ok
Crumpler was ecstatic after accomplishing his biggest goal, one that he’s had since he first took up the sport as a kid.
“Just a lot of hard fought (victories), a lot of emotions, happy emotions,” Crumpler said, who became the first Niagara Falls wrestler to win a state championship since Willie McDougald won the 145 plaque in 2020. “I finally accomplished a big goal that I wanted my whole high school career. … Just 13 years of wrestling, just all leading to this. So (I’m) just happy to say that I'm state champ.”
Crumpler was familiar with Clem’s style heading into the finals as the two had previously squared off roughly two months ago and wasn’t phased after giving up the early two points — also the only points he allowed the entire tournament. He just had to stick to the game-plan.
“Two points isn’t going to stop me from going the whole match,” Crumpler said, who finished his senior campaign with a 41-1 record and his entire career with a staggering 118-17 record. “So after that, I was like, ‘I’m just gonna fight hard back and get the job done.”
Niagara Falls head coach Josh Eagan described Crumpler’s finish Saturday night as “awesome.”
“He seemed locked in,” Eagan said. “He elevates his game for these types of competitions. He really rises to the occasion. … He just seemed at a higher level than he's been. And there was just a lot of confidence in him coming out on top today.”
The confidence and high energy likely came from the fact that Saturday was Crumpler’s final time winning the Wolverine colors.
“This was my last high school match, so I just knew I had to leave it all on the mat,” Crumpler said, who earlier in the day defeated Calhoun’s Ray Adams in the semifinals. “I'm a senior — won’t ever have this again. So I just left it all on the mat, wrestled hard and got the victory.”
For Eagan, Crumpler’s path to success is another example of hard work paying off and hopes this will inspire those in the Niagara Falls PowerCats program and Niagara Falls’ modified programs.
"It's good for our program (and) good for the wrestling in our city, for sure,” Eagan said, whose Wolverines program has now had a state finalist in each of the last five tournaments. “To have another state champ, kind of see that, know that you can do that and (go) where they were training to get there, that’s huge.”
Niagara Falls’ last state champion was Willie McDougald, who won in 2018 and 2020.
Gillings finishes runner-up
In what was his third overall appearance in Albany, Newfane sophomore Aidan Gillings advanced all the way to the Division II 132-pound championship before falling to Mount Sinai’s Brayden Fahrbach in a 6-4 decision.
The No. 2 seed in this year’s bracket, this was Gillings’ second consecutive year in the 132 bracket and had defeated Canastota’s Culley Bellino in the semifinals to reach the evening stage.
Despite the heart-breaking outcome, Gillings was satisfied with “pushing past” the semifinals and reaching the finals for the first time in his career.
“Coming back’s always a big part of the plan,” Gillings said. “I made it in seventh grade and the goal is to come back and place higher and higher every year. (I) made it to the finals this year, took a tough loss. But I mean, I made it to the finals. … We accomplished our goal for the sophomore season. Looking forward to next year.”
Newfane head coach Matt Lingle said Gillings had the right mindset the entire tournament and was “aggressive” on the mat.
“He stuck to the game plan that he created for himself and put him in an opportunity to be a state champion,” Lingle said. “And he did what he came out to do and he set the year out to do that. Good for him for setting those goals and reaching them, you know? That whole tournament, he did a great job.”
Greater Niagara places six wrestlers
Along with Crumpler and Gillings’ performances, the Greater Niagara region finished with six total place finishers between Division I and Division II.
In Division I, Niagara Falls senior Amarfio Reynolds, who was the bracket’s No. 2 seed, placed fourth in the Division I 126 bracket after falling to Calhoun’s Ray Adams in a 5-4 decision. Earlier in the day, Reynolds was eliminated by Clem in the semifinals in a 3-2 decision.
Fellow Wolverines senior Michael Syposs placed seventh in the 160 bracket and concluded his career with a 6-2 decision over No. 5 Tristan Robinson-July of Ossining.
Niagara Wheatfield junior Te’Shaun Matthews placed fifth in the 138 bracket, out-edging Islip’s Jared Spahn, 13-5. Matthews was previously eliminated by Rocky Point’s Nick LaMorte in the semifinals.
In Division II, Newfane junior and No. 3 seed JJ Lucinski placed fourth in the 102 bracket following a 6-4 decision to Tioga’s Logan Bellis. Lucinski then lost to the top-seed, Norwich’s Maverick Beckwith, in the consolation finals.
Teammate and sophomore Ayden Buttery placed sixth in the 132 bracket.
Wilson sophomore and No. 7 seed Hamza Merrick placed eighth in the 285 bracket.
Additionally, St. Joe’s junior and Niagara Falls resident Austin Zimmerman placed fifth in the Division I 110 bracket after taking down No. 2 seed Ryan Ferrara in a 5-0 decision. This was a re-match of Friday night’s quarterfinals action.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.