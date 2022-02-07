Sometimes losing is beneficial. It allows a wrestler to reset and reevaluate, especially if it doesn’t happen frequently.
When Niagara Falls High School juniors Amarfio Reynolds and Jaden Crumpler start a match, it usually ends with their hands raised. The two have combined for 149 career wins, but suffered what they believe were good losses to tough opponents early in the season. Now they are rolling.
Since dropping his only match of the season to Pioneer’s Daniel Kirsch, Reynolds has won 16 in a row, capped by a 6-3 win over Lancaster’s Myles Gronowski to win the 126-pound title Saturday at the Section VI Class AA meet. Since losing to Gronowski in the Division I sectional dual semifinals, Crumpler has rattled off 12 straight and won the 118-pound AA championship.
Weathered by experience and plenty of success, Reynolds and Crumpler not only appear poised to finish atop the podium at the Section VI Division I championships for the second consecutive season this coming Saturday at Starpoint High School, but Niagara Falls head coach Josh Eagan believes they should have an even grander podium in mind.
“I’m always pushing for a state title, so unless you show me a true stud in that bracket — which we’ve seen before — that’s going to be the goal,” Eagan said. “I don’t want to say they have a ceiling, because I don’t ever want to think my kid’s going to lose. You have to be realistic and I think their goal should be to win states."
Of course Reynolds wanted to win, but when he finished second at the Linda C. Knuutila Memorial Tournament, he wasn’t disappointed. He left the match feeling more confident than he entered. Reynolds felt he wrestled a good tournament and ran into a wrestler who was better that day.
Kirsch is a two-time Division II sectional champion and a state placewinner and Reynolds lost a 3-0 decision. The two met seven months earlier and Kirsch won an 11-2 major decision that wasn’t that close. But after going toe-to-toe with Kirsch, Reynolds knows it’s going to take someone with a whole lot of talent to knock him off.
Reynolds also knows what it’s like to go to the state tournament, having gone as a wild-card as a freshman in 2020 — states were canceled last season. But he’s a different wrestler now. He has lost four matches in the last two seasons. Two of those losses came to Kirsch and a sudden-victory loss to Newfane’s Adam Huntington last season is the only other blemish in his last 35 matches.
“That match (with Kirsch) really boosted my confidence,” Reynolds said. “I used to get nervous going into matches. Now it’s just wrestling. That’s all you have to do is wrestle. Just focus on wrestling. Don’t focus on winning or losing — just wrestle.”
Crumpler felt invincible coming into this season. After losing his first match of last year to Lewiston-Porter’s Caden Barrientos, he never lost again. But an overtime loss to Chautauqua Lake’s Jordan Joslyn in the semifinals of the Knuutila tournament changed that thinking and a 4-0 loss to Gronowski a month ago changed him as a wrestler.
Wrestling a heavier weight in the dual against Gronowski, Crumpler felt gassed late in the match. He needed to increase his cardio. Seven of his first 17 matches this season went the full six minutes and he lost two of them.
Since the loss to Gronowski, Crumpler has shown improved endurance by winning five of his last 12 matches by decision, but he has also been dominant. Six of his last seven matches — including all three at the Class AA tournament — have ended via fall, with the outlier being a 5-1 decision over Barrientos, who he has beaten all three times this season after losing their first two high school meetings.
Another sectional championship is within reach and it would deliver his first trip to states. Generally states is the reward for winning a sectional title, but Crumpler wasn’t able to feel the experience last season and has been waiting ever since.
“I don’t feel like it’s pressure. I’m ready for it and I feel like I should be in the state tournament,” Crumpler said. “I’m just going to keep training hard and hopefully I make it.”
The Division I state qualifier begins at 10 a.m. Saturday, with the finals to start at 5 p.m.
Nick Sabato
