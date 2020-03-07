BUFFALO — The Lumberjacks' attack is unmatched.
North Tonawanda boys basketball had restorative power, knocking off two-time defending Section VI Class A-1 champion West Seneca West, 64-56, in Saturday's title game at Buffalo State College. The Jacks (17-6) won their first sectional championship since 2016-17, as they advance to the Class A crossover game against mighty Health Sciences (22-1).
The first quarter was NT's, with freshman Luke Granto heating up with eight points and two 3-pointers to help the Jacks take a 18-15 lead. WSW (13-10) would wake up in the second from there with a 16-8 period that led to a 31-26 halftime lead.
But the Jacks took things into their own hands from there.
It was a dominant third quarter for NT, which outscored the Indians 22-6 and ended on an 11-0 run. The run was sparked by Dante Moultrie's three treys, totaling nine of his game-high 28 points.
NT also got a flurry of scoring from Jordan Cutter, with all 14 of his points coming in the second half. After the third quarter run, Cutter and Moultrie's scoring was all that was needed to hold off the Indians.
Along with Cutter and Moultrie, Noah Fox got into double figures for the Jacks, finishing with 10 points. WSW was led by Nate Ryniec's 11 points and three 3s, as well as Tyler French with 10 points.
Moultrie "felt like everything was going in" during that strong second-half stretch, as he totaled 18 of his 28 points after the break. He may have had the hot hand all night, but NT's senior point guard made sure to lead his troops on the bright Buff State stage.
"In an arena like this, in an environment like this, the crowd gets going (if) they go on a run. It's easy to just get down, let them take a lead," Moultrie said. "So I just wanted to be that person who keeps the energy, keeps everybody up, because that's the only way we can win."
It's been a long road for Moultrie, as his life was nearly cut short in his sophomore campaign after battling with MRSA and a staff infection. Winning this title is bigger than basketball for the senior, who used to lay in his hospital bed dreaming of this specific moment.
With the Falcons on the slate come Tuesday, Moultrie also chimed in heading into the crossover battle.
"Hey they're a great team, an aggressive team. But we're hungry," Moultrie said. "It's gonna be a matchup, so I can't wait."
Jacks head coach Ryan Mountain called Moultrie a "warrior," as he finished with four triples in his full 32 minutes of game action. Mountain also praised Granto by calling him a "special player," closing the game out with many hustle plays and rebounds in the clutch.
Granto was noted for his work ethic and for being a "sponge," calling it a testament to his "greatness" for stepping up in the moment as a 15 year old.
Mountain also talked about the third quarter where NT really put things out of reach for WSW.
"We believed that we had opportunities to have an 11-0 run in that first half, but give West Seneca credit, they played with good composure and they played with great toughness," Mountain said. "And they out toughed us, they beat us to almost every 50-50 ball that we're used to getting. So at halftime, we said enough of the finesse, toughen up, go get 'em and stick to our philosophy — wear 'em down over four quarters — and ultimately they wore down."
NT's head man also talked about the matchup with the Falcons, set for 8:15 p.m. Tuesday at Buffalo State.
"Well here we are 11 homegrown, North Tonawanda boys that have grown up playing basketball together," Mountain said. "And who we're going against on Tuesday, a charter school that has Buffalo to choose from. So we're all about unity in our program, an entire different team 2-3 years removed (from the last sectional title).
"... We didn't have the maturity to win it last year. So we bowed out early, that was our motivation the entire season, we saw maturity throughout. Where we come from spring last year ... we got back in playing spring ball, summer league, relentlessness and that's been our motivation to get to this spot and finish the NT way and we did."
Follow sports reporter Khari Demos on Twitter @riri_demos. Also, tune in to Khari at 10 a.m. on Saturdays on WGR 550’s ‘Inside High School Sports,’ as well as the ‘Greater WNY Sports Connection’ podcast, a collaboration with Jon Simon and WNY Athletics.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.