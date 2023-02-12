LEWISTON — Rick Pitino said Walter Clayton Jr. put on a shooting display like he’s never seen during Saturday’s shootaround.
Perhaps it was hyperbole, or maybe it was true. Either way, Clayton had a performance Niagara won’t forget anytime soon.
It was the type of performance where the opponent simply has to tip their cap. Iona, which entered the game shooting 33.2% from 3-point range, shot 11 of 22 from beyond the arc.
Clayton scored a career-high 30 points as Iona shot 9 of 13 from 3 in the first half as Iona scored a 72-55 victory to abruptly end Niagara’s five-game winning streak on Sunday at the Gallagher Center.
The Purple Eagles battled to keep it close early in the first half, but the Gaels sprang ahead on an 11-0 run. At one point, Iona made 8 of 9 3s, including a 30-foot bomb from Clayton to end the first half, as his 17th point — on 7 of 11 shooting — pushed the lead to 17 at intermission.
HALFTIME: #Iona 46, #Niagara 29
Walt with another deep 3 to end the half. #Gaels lead by 17 at the break.
📺: @ESPNPlus pic.twitter.com/fFQAnbOkfX
Niagara chipped away at a lead the ballooned to 20 when Clayton drilled a 3 to open the second half, but couldn’t get it to single-digits and the damage done in the first half was too much to overcome, as it fell 2 1/2 games back of first-place Iona and Rider.
“The guys that came off the bench made some shots; Clayton hit some really difficult shots off the dribble,” Niagara coach Greg Paulus said. “Credit to them for making some shots. And I thought that that loosened some things up for them. But they shot 61% and made nine 3s in the first half and that's impressive for any team.”
Niagara (14-10, 9-6 MAAC) tried just about everything imaginable to slow down Iona in the first half and nothing drawn up on the chalkboard seemed to work. Anton Brookshire — a 27.7% 3-point shooter — went 3 of 4 from deep in the first half. Sadiku Ibine Ayo made two 3s all season and connected his lone attempt. Even 7-footer Osborn Shema joined the party.
The Purple Eagles first tried to get under screens on the pick-and-roll, so Iona used the space to step back and take outside jumpers. When they decided to switch screens toward the end of the half, the Gaels often found post players Nelly Joseph and Shema matched up against guards. In total, Iona missed just 11 of its 28 shots in the first 20 minutes.
“They were playing a type of pick-and-roll that gives us that shot and (Clayton) exploited it,” Pitino said. “The second hit they started switching, and we had to go backdoor and rely on defense a little more. So it was a great first half, the shooting display was terrific, (Noah Thomasson) was outstanding and Walter Clayton was outstanding.”
The faucet finally turned off in the second half when Niagara began playing tighter on the pick-and-roll, holding the Gaels to 30% shooting in the second half. After making nine 3s in the first 20 minutes, they made nine total field goals in the second half.
Joseph (10) and Daniss Jenkins (11) typically combine for 31 points per game, but were held in check most of the day. But Niagara couldn’t shave the lead any closer than 11. There were several opportunities to cut into the lead, but the Purple Eagles either missed a shot or committed an unforced turnover.
Aaron Gray did not start the game due to a left leg injury and he and Sam Iorio (back) spent most of their time on the bench receiving treatment, which limited Niagara’s offense. Noah Thomasson was the only player in double figures, scoring 24 points and 17 of the team’s 26 in the second half as the team committed 12 turnovers in the final stanza.
And while Iona (18-7, 11-3) struggled to score, it always seemed to come up with a loose ball or offensive rebound and made Niagara pay for allowing second chances.
“We wanted to get some shot attempts up there, we did have a couple looks, they didn't go in, that happens,” Paulus said. “But for us, we needed more shot attempts. It's really difficult to beat any team when you have 10 assists and 16 turnovers. And I thought Iona took advantage of that on the other end, and it just kind of kept that distance of 10-12 points.”
This was Iona’s second trip to Lewiston since Pitino — a Naismith Hall of Famer and two-time national champion — took over in 2020. Niagara stunned the Gaels 80-71 at the Gallagher Center last season, but has 10 new players and Iona has replaced five of their top-eight scorers, so Pitino didn’t believe there were any comparisons needed when preparing for the game.
“Because of the portal, we've got all new players every year,” Pitino said. “We're lucky we had four or five returning players. But with college basketball the way it is, it's no longer amateur basketball anymore. This is professional minor leagues. So it is what it is. Every year there's going to be 1,200-1,300 free agents in the portal -- let's not call it transferring anymore, let's call it free agency.”
Thomasson also added six rebounds and six assists, while Harlan Obioha added eight points and six rebounds off the bench for the Purple Eagles, who travel to Mount St. Mary’s at 7 p.m. Friday.
