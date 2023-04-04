GREEN BAY, Wis. — Randy Tucker only visited one school. It was the only visit he needed.
When the messages flooded Tucker’s inbox after entering the transfer portal, Niagara wasn’t among the first schools to pop in. But when it did, Tucker could feel a magnetic pull, drawing toward the Purple Eagles.
After going from three starts and 17 minutes per game, Tucker started 25 games and played 29 minutes per game for Green Bay last season, bumping his scoring average five points to 8.4 per game.
But the Phoenix had a dismal 3-29 season that resulted in an overhaul to the coaching staff. Tucker had one more year to play, but he wanted something new somewhere different.That’s when Niagara entered the chat.
Once Tucker took a visit, it wasn’t a difficult decision. When the Purple Eagles made an offer, it was a no-brainer. The Rockville, Illinois, native is ready to finish out his college career with Niagara next season.
“Once I got to visit and meet the staff and meet some of the guys that are returning, it was pretty simple,” Tucker said. “Part of it was looking to get out of the Horizon League and then also actually get an opportunity to play some competitive basketball.”
Hopping into the portal didn’t make Tucker sweat. He’s been there before. Tucker got the recruiting experience coming out of high school and then again after three years — one redshirt — at Vincennes University, a junior college in Indiana.
So when Tucker decided to leave Green Bay, he had an ideal situation in mind. Tucker wanted to go to a school that could be an NCAA tournament contender, but he also wanted to find a program that would make him a better person.
Visiting Niagara last month gave Tucker a feeling that he could find both if he were to commit, and he did, following Ball State guard Luke Bumbalough as the second transfer to join the Purple Eagles this offseason.
It also didn’t hurt that Greg Paulus and his staff have a track record of grooming former junior college players. Noah Thomasson went from JUCO to the MAAC’s leading scorer, while Braxton Bayless became a mainstay in the starting lineup in his first season with the team after playing at Indian Hills Junior College.
“I could see that I could feel that (connection) from GP and the entire staff, just from our talks and getting to know each other on a personal level,” Tucker said. “I was only there for a day and it felt like I had already known them for a while, just in all our conversations and interactions.”
The fit on the court was just as appealing for Tucker, who was impressed by Niagara’s attention to detail, how it plans to play defensively, how to attack opponents’ tendencies and the goals of the program.
Tucker also felt the style Niagara plays suited his skills also. He shot 40% from the field last season and 33.1% from beyond the 3-point line, which gives the Purple Eagles another offensive threat.
But at 6-foot-4, he’s also versatile on defense. Tucker can guard a variety of positions and hauled in four rebounds per game last year. He snatched five or more 11 times last season, including in seven of the last nine games.
“I feel 100% confident that I can bring shooting and shot-making and also playmaking abilities,” Tucker said. “But really, I'm a guy who's willing to do what it takes to get to get wins. And that's rebounding, switching on a big from the post and not letting him get an easy catch, diving on the floor — I come with all that. That's just the way I've been in basketball and the way I've learned to be.”
NOTES: Niagara received a commitment from Loyal Marymount guard Kwane Marble Jr. on Tuesday. The 6-foot-6 Marble averaged 3.9 points per game at LMU over the last two seasons, but posted 8.8 points per game at Wyoming during the previous two campaigns.
