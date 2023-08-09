A generation apart, Stosh Kajfasz and Al Muto Sr. have fond childhood memories of rounds of golf in Niagara Falls.
But golf is a sport that dwindled among the youth in its popularity in recent years.
Following a $7,500 donation from fellow Cataract City native Duane Duncan to the Hyde Park Golf Club in May, the tandem are looking to create a better solution.
Sponsored by Muto’s company, Pine Pharmacy and Pine Pharmaceuticals, Kajfasz ran the Golf Camp for Kids, a five-week session, which finished Wednesday at Hyde Park Golf Course on Porter Road. In what is believed to be the first camp of its kind at Hyde Park in roughly 20 years, 56 junior golfers aged 7 to 17 participated in the camp with two 90-minute time slots offered.
While some junior golfers had more experience than others when the camp began, Kajfasz said the five weeks focused on teaching them all the aspects of golf from chipping to putting and the driving range in a fun and exciting fashion.
“We can just see them smiling when they come here,” said Kajfasz, who coached at Division I Niagara from 2017 until 2022. “(Week five) is the culminating (point) where we get out and the kids actually get to see the course, a lot of them, for the first time.”
The original plan for the Golf Camp for Kids was to only have 40 spots open for junior golfers eligible to participate. But within 36 hours after the initial Facebook post July 3, the camp filled up, which led to more advertising with help from Spanbauer to increase the total to 56 to make sure those who wanted to join could, as Kajfasz said, “could actually learn and enjoy it,” without overcrowding.
Muto said the true inspiration for joining the cause came from his childhood living with his parents and five brothers on Woodlawn Avenue. Every year, Muto’s father bought a season ticket for the brothers, who would walk from their house to play two rounds of 18 holes and enjoy a packed lunch from their mother.
“I just think that young kids don’t have opportunities,” Muto said. “And, if we can give them an opportunity to do something and get out and meet other people, whether it’s golf or something or else, I just felt like that was the starting point for young kids.”
Along with operating a golf instruction company with his uncle, Kajfasz Golf Instruction, Kajfasz is also a business teacher at Niagara Falls High School, less than two miles away from Hyde Park Golf Course. While he hopes the camp will encourage more students to try out for the Wolverines golf team, Kajfasz emphasized he wants the youth to find the sport and their time in the camp as a fun activity.
“It’s no secret that once you get a little older you start golfing and everyone always says that they wish they started it early,” Kajfasz said. “So, hopefully, it brings you more business here, more business to everything and we can drive by and just see a group of four kids walking and pushing a cart. That’ll put a smile on my face.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.