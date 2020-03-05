Improved NT girls basketball season ends in A-1 semis 

CLARENCE — It was a season of growth for the North Tonawanda Lady Jacks girls basketball team. After accumulating just five victories in 2019, the team jumped up to 13 and reached the Section VI Class A-1 semifinals, which would be the end of the road.
The No. 1 Hamburg Bulldogs defeated the No. 4 Lady Jacks, 53-15, Wednesday night at Clarence High School.
From the first tip, the game was all Hamburg. The Bulldogs scored the first eight points before NT got on the board. Then, up 8-1, the Bulldogs finished the quarter with a 15-0 run.
Hamburg continued to make life difficult for the Lady Jacks in period two, as the lead got as high as 28.
Late in the first half, though, NT was able to get points on the board, including its first field goal by Emily Zander with 1:44 left in the second. Nevertheless, the Bulldogs defense, in addition to steady offense, kept controlling the game, and they led, 33-7, at halftime.
Zander led the way for NT with six first half points, while Hannah Kruszka led all scorers with eight for Hamburg.
In the third quarter, the Lady Jacks played a better eight minutes, despite trailing. NT received buckets from Sophia Wilson, Erza Sopi and McCartney Geartz in the frame.
Geartz added another bucket in the fourth quarter to end with four points.
Despite a difficult defeat, North Tonawanda Coach Patrick Kennedy pointed towards the future for the program, as the Jacks will return nine players, including the starting five of Zander, Paige Book, Kylie Miranto, Wilson and Kaylee Valentic.
“We’re so young. I started three sophomores, a freshman and a junior,” Kennedy said. “We’re inexperienced, but they’re gaining experience and started playing very well at the end of the year, but we struggle to score, and it showed today. … Our girls try to work hard and do the best they can and I think they love the game, but, as I said, we’re young and they’re going to work hard and get better.”
Additionally, Kennedy praised the Hamburg squad and said his team was outmatched and the Bulldogs are filled with good basketball players.
The young Lady Jacks squad can take the loss versus Hamburg as a bit of a learning experience, Kennedy said, and that the Bulldogs did a lot of things right during Wednesday night’s contest.
“They can watch film and see it; see how they play, see how they hustle, see how they box out. And they can learn from a great team – that team was good. They’ll learn from a very good team and just take some mental reps and learn that way. Just visual cues and how they set up their screens and how they went to the ball and how they handle the ball and how they were so composed,” he said.
And as any coach would be, Kennedy said he’s excited for what the future holds with such a young group of girls, especially after a growing season like 2020.
“The starting five is coming back. The following year, probably four out of five starters will be coming back. We have JV players coming up, too, who are very solid, very talented. The program, I think, should be very good for the next five or six years,” Kennedy said.
The North Tonawanda Lady Jacks finished the season 13-9.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.