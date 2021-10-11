HS football Week 5: Niagara Falls blanks Hutch Tech for first win

BUFFALO — Niagara Falls finally got in the win column with a shutout against Class AA foe Hutch Tech on Saturday.
The Wolverines held Hutch Tech to 139 yards of total offense and scored a pair of second-half touchdowns to seal a 20-0 win.
Emmanuel Williams returned a punt for a touchdown in the second quarter and added a receiving touchdown in the second half. Ja’Shawn Prather also added a touchdown and caught a two-point conversion in the win.
Niagara Falls (1-5, 1-4 AA) hosts Orchard Park at 2 p.m. Saturday. Hutch Tech (0-6, 0-4) travels to Highmark Stadium to face Bennett at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Medina 44, Wilson 13
WILSON — Medina scored 26 second-half points to pull away from Wilson to stay unbeaten in Class C North play Friday.
Xander Payne threw four touchdown passes to four different Mustangs and finished 10 of 17 for 171 yards. Iverson Poole ran for 110 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries, while also catching a 21-yard touchdown. Greg Thompson had touchdowns on the ground and through the air, while Jarin Rhim ran for a 56-yard score. Joe Cecchini and Cayden Lilleby caught touchdown passes.
Medina (5-0, 3-0 C North) hosts Tonawanda at 7 p.m. Friday. Wilson (3-3, 2-2) travels to Alden at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Grand Island 43, Lockport 12
GRAND ISLAND — Grand Island pounced on early Lockport miscues to stay unbeaten in Class A North action Thursday.
Justin Horvath went 11 of 19 for 183 yards and three touchdowns for the Vikings, while Tyler Figliola had two touchdown receptions and returned a kickoff 90 yards for a score. Figliola also had two interceptions on defense. Brian Bielec ran for 130 yards and two scores on 15 carries. Jackson Jones had a receiving touchdown and an interception.
Jason Green finished 17 of 31 for 271 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions for Lockport. Logan Wendt had seven receptions for 121 yards, while Matthew Schaffert had two receptions for 83 yards and a score. Dylan Martin recovered a fumble for a touchdown.
Grand Island (5-1, 4-0 A North) travels to Niagara Wheatfield at 7 p.m. Friday. Lockport (3-3, 3-2) hosts Kenmore East at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Kenmore West 62, N. Tonawanda 36
NORTH TONAWANDA — Jermaine Atkins scorched the North Tonawanda defense for seven touchdowns as Kenmore West earned a Class A North victory Friday.
Atkins ran for 251 yards on 13 attempts for the Blue Devils, while Jason Britton had two receptions for 67 yards and a touchdown. Britton also ran for 101 yards on nine attempts.
Nash Reiselman went 8 of 16 for 146 yards and two touchdowns for the Lumberjacks. Dennis Johnson ran for 126 yards and a touchdown on 11 attempts, while catching a 67-yard touchdown. John Pirinelli had a receiving score and a rushing score.
Kenmore West (3-3, 3-1 A North) hosts Starpoint at 2 p.m. Saturday. North Tonawanda (1-5, 1-4) hosts McKinley at 7 p.m. Friday.
Newfane 40, O’Hara 0
TONAWANDA — Newfane scored all 40 of its points in the first half to beat Cardinal O’Hara for its third consecutive win.
Quarterback Ryan Kramp led the Panthers, going 10 of 20 for 211 yards and three touchdowns while running for a 10-yard score. Chase Braman had 65 yards and a touchdown on six carries. Ben Dickinson had two receptions for 98 yards and Chase Harrington caught a touchdown pass.
O’Hara’s Brandon Threet went 5 of 12 for 44 yards and three touchdowns. The Hawks were limited to 135 yards of total offense.
Newfane (3-3) hosts Cleveland Hill at 2 p.m. Saturday. O’Hara (0-4) hosts Timon at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Starpoint 20, Nia. Wheatfield 12
PENDLETON — Starpoint held off a third-quarter flurry from Niagara Wheatfield to score a Class A North win.
Xander Fletcher went 21 of 29 for 133 yards, a touchdown and an interception, while also scoring on a run as the Falcons tallied 12 points in the third quarter. Te’Sean Mathews had 62 yards on 14 carries.
Starpoint (5-1, 4-1 A North) travels to Kenmore West at 2 p.m. Saturday. Niagara Wheatfield (1-5, 0-4) hosts Grand Island at 7 p.m. Friday.
Burgard 8, Lew-Port 2
YOUNGSTOWN — Lewiston-Porter’s third-quarter safety proved to be its only points in a Class B North loss to Burgard on Saturday.
Kire Eaglin went 8 of 13 for 81 yards and an interception for the Bulldogs, while Lamar Hampton ran for 76 yards on 13 attempts. Doug Washington scored the game’s lone touchdown on a run.
Burgard (3-3, 2-3 B North) faces Maryvale at 5 p.m. Friday. Lew-Port (1-3, 1-2) travels to Williamsville South at 7 p.m. Friday.
