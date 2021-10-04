HS Football Week 5: Grand Island, Medina grab wins to stay on top of divisions

GRAND ISLAND — Brian Bielec scored on a 63-yard run on the first play of scrimmage as Grand Island claimed the top spot in the Class A North standings with a 38-0 win over Starpoint on Friday.
Bielec scored three touchdowns and ran for 108 yards on nine attempts, as the Vikings scored all 38 of their points in the first half against the previously unbeaten Spartans. Justin Horvath went 9 of 10 for 135 yards and a touchdown pass to Brayden Willats. Horvath also ran for 46 yards and a touchdown. Bielec and Tyler Figliola had sacks, while Jackson Jones had an interception.
Carson Marcus went 10 of 18 for 107 yards for Starpoint (3-1, 2-1 A North), which was limited to 117 yards of total offense and 10 yards rushing.
Grand Island (4-1, 3-0) hosts Lockport at 7 p.m. Thursday. Starpoint hosts McKinley at 7 p.m. tonight.
Lockport 47, Niagara Wheatfield 12
SANBORN — Lockport just keeps on scoring.
The Lions scored 27 first-quarter points to top 40 points for the third consecutive week, as Jason Green threw four more touchdown passes in the Class A North win on Friday. Green went 17 of 26 for 315 yards. Kai Tran caught seven passes for 151 yards and two scores while Logan Wendt had five receptions for 132 yards and two scores. Jaheim Clayton had 66 yards and two scores on the ground. Anthony Molinaro had two sacks and a fumble recovery.
Xander Fletcher was held to a season-low 59 yards passing for the Falcons, finishing 9 of 22 with a touchdown and an interception. Te’Sean Mathews ran for 83 yards on 13 attempts, while Shawn Watson had five grabs for 29 yards and a touchdown.
Lockport (3-2, 3-1 A North) travels to Grand Island at 7 p.m. Thursday. Niagara Wheatfield (1-4, 0-3) travels to Starpoint at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Medina 38, Cleveland Hill 6
CHEEKTOWAGA — A one-week layoff did not impact Medina in a Class C North win over Cleveland Hill on Saturday.
The Mustangs scored 32 points in the first half as Xander Payne threw three touchdowns for the fourth time this season. Payne finished 7 of 15 for 162 yards and an interception. Noah Skinner ran for 123 yards and a score on 11 attempts, while also notching a sack on defense. Joe Cecchini had five receptions for 90 yards and a touchdown on offense and a sack on defense, while Greg Thompson’s two catches resulted in 72 yards and two scores.
Larry Burgin had 77 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries, while Chase Williams went 6 of 13 for 73 yards for the Golden Eagles.
Medina (4-0, 2-0 C North) travels to Wilson at 7 p.m. Friday. Cleveland Hill (2-3, 1-2) hosts John F. Kennedy at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Newfane 21, Tonawanda 7
NEWFANE — Newfane forced four turnovers to beat Tonawanda for its second consecutive win.
Chase Braman had 159 yards and two touchdowns on 19 attempts for the Panthers, while making seven tackles on defense. Ryan Kramp finished 9 of 16 for 73 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions. Cam Rowles had three receptions for 32 yards and a touchdown and recovered two fumbles. Ben Dickinson added an interception.
Zach Wood found Jordan Marshall on a 38-yard pass for the lone touchdown of the game for the Warriors.
Newfane (2-3, 1-2 C North) travels to Cardinal O’Hara at 2 p.m. Saturday. Tonawanda (0-5, 0-3) hosts Akron at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Williamsville North 43, Niagara Falls 18
WILLIAMSVILLE — Williamsville North outscored Niagara Falls 21-6 in the second half in Class AA action on Friday.
Kendal Donovan rumbled for 225 yards and four touchdowns on 12 attempts. Mitch Kelly had a rushing touchdown and made an interception on defense. Zach Dellinger had a rushing touchdown for the Spartans.
Williamsville North (3-2, 2-2 AA) travels to Lancaster at 7 p.m. Friday. Niagara Falls (0-5, 0-3) travels to Hutch Tech at 2 p.m. Saturday, at Riverside High School in Buffalo.
Sweet Home 33, North Tonawanda 6
AMHERST — Sweet Home got back on the winning track by scoring 14 points in the second quarter to take down North Tonawanda in Class A North play on Saturday.
Jordan Theodore had 100 yards on nine attempts for the Panthers, while Jake Dunstan went 6 of 10 for 126 yards and two scores. Elijah Crawford had 101 yards and two touchdowns on three receptions.
Nash Reiselman went 3 of 11 for 39 yards and two scores for the Lumberjacks, while also running for 47 yards on seven attempts. Dennis Johnson had 33 yards and a touchdown on 10 attempts.
Sweet Home (4-1, 3-1 A North) travels to McKinley at 2 p.m. Saturday. North Tonawanda (1-4, 1-3) hosts Kenmore West at 7 p.m. Friday.
Burgard 44, Roy-Hart/Barker/Lyn. 16
BUFFALO — Burgard jumped out to a 32-0 halftime advantage to beat Roy-Hart/Barker/Lyndonville in Class B North action on Friday.
Kire Eaglin went 8 of 11 for 110 yards and two scores for the Bulldogs, while also rushing for touchdowns. Lamar Hampton ran for 94 yards and a touchdown on 15 attempts. Jaizhon Knox caught 5 passes for 75 yards and two scores.
Jordan Terwilliger had 109 yards rushing on 15 attempts for the Silverbacks, while Trenton Muck had two rushing scores. Muck also went 4 of 16 for 16 yards and an interception. Zach Hill had 11 tackles.
Burgard (2-2, 1-2 B North) hosts Albion at 7 p.m. tonight, the same time RBL (0-4 B North) travels to Lewiston-Porter.
Akron 38, Wilson 20
AKRON — Akron scored 10 points in the fourth quarter to pull away from Wilson in Class C North play on Friday.
Brody Hibbard ran for 87 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries for the unbeaten Tigers, while Travis Fry went 5 of 11 for 71 yards and a touchdown through the air and ran for 47 yards on the ground. Christopher Bergman had 58 yards and a touchdown on three receptions.
Akron (4-0, 2-0 C North) travels to Tonawanda at 7 p.m. Saturday. Wilson (3-2, 2-1) hosts Medina at 7 p.m. Friday.
