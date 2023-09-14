Two weeks in the books and we have officially made it past the quarter-mark of the regular season in high school football in Western New York.
Four teams in the Greater Niagara Region remain unbeaten while others look to avenge last week’s defeats.
Here’s a look at the Week 3 games before you walk out the door:
Grand Island (2-0) at Hamburg (0-2), 7 p.m., Friday
Some of the players have changed but Grand Island certainly had this contest circled on its calendar as this is its first meeting with Hamburg since a 13-7 overtime home playoffs in the Class A quarterfinals on Oct. 29, 2021.
Through the first two weeks, Grand Island has produced stellar performances on offense, their latest in a 56-20 win against North Tonawanda and had a 42-0 lead at halftime. Jacob Joseph continues to be the focal point in the backfield as he scored two more touchdowns on 88 yards rushing while teammate Mike Sole had 62 yards and a score.
Brayden Willats continued to look comfortable at quarterback as the senior dashed for 81 yards and a score versus the Lumberjacks and threw his first varsity touchdown pass to Landen Guadagno.
Hamburg is still searching for its first win of the season but have had tough outings to start the year. The Bulldogs opened with a 10-point loss to McKinley (32-22) and only trailed by nine at halftime to Sweet Home before the 41-18 loss. The Bulldogs have used two quarterbacks so far in Bryce Terry and Jonah Moscato, who have combined for 43% passing, 303 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. Kyle Jaskolka and Derek Crowley have scored a combined five touchdowns in the backfield while Kayden Bailey has two of Hamburg’s three sacks.
Niagara Falls (0-2) at Hutch-Tech (1-1) at Riverside High School, 7 p.m., Friday
The Wolverines are looking for their first win of the season following a 35-6 loss to Jamestown Saturday in the Cataract City. Similar to what Lancaster did against them in the season opener, Jamestown built a 27-0 lead entering the fourth quarter with star running back Carsen Bane scoring three times.
Niagara Falls did cross the end-zone in the fourth quarter but the team will look for ways to get sophomore Michael Taylor and his host of play-makers more scoring opportunities before the game gets out of reach.
Hutch-Tech is at .500 following a 49-22 loss against Lancaster Friday. Through the first two weeks, the Engineers have had Zy’iere Brinson (107 yards, touchdown) lead the way at quarterback, who has found a connection with receiver Romeo Kidd (9 catches, 56 yards).
Niagara Falls has only won a total of two games in the previous two seasons combined but both came against the Engineers, including a 28-0 Homecoming victory last October.
And since 2010, Niagara Falls is 9-1 against Hutch-Tech and have won the last five meetings. The victory that started the Wolverines' recent streak was a 20-14 triple overtime finish on Sept. 22, 2018 in Niagara Falls.
McKinley (1-1) at Niagara Wheatfield (1-1), 7 p.m., Friday
After a close victory against Kenmore West to open the season, the Falcons were denied a 2-0 start in a 42-6 loss against Clarence Friday. The Falcons look to have their offense back on track against the Macks in Sanborn. Shawn Watson did catch his first touchdown of the season against the Red Devils but senior Te’Shaun Matthews was held to only 108 yards of offense. Still, Matthews is averaging 9.7 yards per carry in the backfield so far this season and will expect a heavy load in the backfield against the Macks.
The Falcons will lean on their offensive line again this week to protect sophomore Chase Richards against a McKinley defense that has recorded eight sacks through two games, half of them from senior Brandon Fryer Jr. alone. With time, Richards has a full palate of options to give the ball to, including Dylan Pringle and Adam Kyler.
McKinley started the season with a 32-22 win over Hamburg but then lost to Bennett in a 36-0 finish called off at halftime and are looking to respond. McKinley has had a long line of quality players on offense, with Nigel McDuffie projected to be the latest. The dual-threat senior quarterback rushed for 230 yards and scored two touchdowns against Hamburg. Classmate Darrion Burt has also taken reps at quarterback. So far, four receivers have at least two catches but no one has caught a touchdown.
Sweet Home (2-0) at Starpoint (0-2), 7 p.m., Friday
Starpoint is still searching for its first win of the season following a 28-6 loss to Williamsville East Friday.
Once again, the Spartans must establish a strong running game as the Flames defense allowed only 56 yards on the ground. Sophomore quarterback Mike Grady threw a touchdown for 191 yards but also threw three interceptions. Starpoint will look to prevent turning the ball over as it has recorded seven turnovers in the last two weeks.
Starpoint’s defense, led by Lucas Lombardo (11 tackles against the Flames) will look to slow down a Sweet Home team that outscored Williamsville East and Hamburg, 62-34, through its first two games. Running back Jordan Theodore has graduated but Rocco Panepinto has taken on a greater role in the offense. The junior quarterback has completed 70.7% of his passes for 404 yards and four touchdowns thus far, three of them caught by veteran wide-out Steven Butler. After catching three scores last season, Zion Lee is still looking for his first touchdown in his senior campaign while Daquan Stone has three touchdowns in the backfield.
Sweet Home is looking for its 13th 3-0 start to the season since 2004.
Roy-Hart/Barker (1-1) at Albion (0-2), 7 p.m., Friday
After a shutout win against Burgard to start the season, the Bulls look to get back on the right foot after a 43-11 loss at Newfane Friday. Roy-Hart/Barker provided the game’s first points with a field goal before the Panthers erupted by scoring 43 unanswered heading into the fourth.
While sophomore quarterback Tyson McCaa left late in the game with an injury, the Bulls still have options in veterans Blake Schwab, who was last season’s backup, and Aidan Mescal. Mescal was the Bulls primary option in the backfield against Newfane and recorded a touchdown and 120 yards rushing, his first time over the century mark this season. Still, Roy-Hart/Barker will need to find ways to spread the ball out and into the hands of those like Braxton Crosby.
Albion is searching for its first win of the season following losses to Iroquois (51-6) and Dunkirk (40-26) and are trying to find the holes left by the Jones brothers in quarterback Amari and wide receiver Javon. The Purple Eagles have turned to Blake Preston at quarterback this season, who has thrown two of his three touchdown passes to Seth Krenning.
Lewiston-Porter (0-2) at Maryvale (2-0), 7 p.m., Friday
After allowing 35 straight points in the first half against Grand Island, Lew-Port came up just short in an 18-14 loss to Cleveland Hill. The Lancers, though, scored the game’s first touchdown in the first quarter for a 7-0 lead and did not score again until the fourth. The Lancers allowed the Golden Eagles’ London Thomas to score on the ground and on a 66-yard punt return. While they cut the deficit to four points late in the game, the Lancers need to find ways for Mason Bonito and company to score sooner rather than later against a high-flying, ground-and-pound Maryvale team.
With victories against Cleveland Hill and a 61-30 blowout against Lake Shore on Sept. 7, Maryvale has averaged 52.5 points per game, thanks primarily due to its strong running game. The Flyers have four players, who have scored at least two rushing touchdowns. Junior Brayden Tryon has led the pack with 295 yards and 5 touchdowns. Junior Jaxsyn Moritz has completed 47.6% of his passes for 104 yards to lead the offense at quarterback but still looks for his first touchdown.
Newfane (2-0) at Akron (1-1), 7 p.m., Friday, at Clarence High School
Newfane is off to its best start in two decades, following a 43-11 victory against Roy-Hart/Barker Friday. For a second straight week, the Panthers have relied on their recipe of a balanced offense with timely defensive play.
Quarterback Nate Snow has been on fire for the Panthers through the first two weeks of his senior season. The 6-foot-1 gunslinger recorded four first half touchdowns against the Bulls and has been responsible for five of Newfane’s eight touchdowns.
While allowing 266 yards on defense against the Bulls, Newfane can still cause turnovers, including three interceptions and a fumble recovery in the win.
Newfane will have a tough test against Akron, who, after being dominated by Wilson in week one, responded with a 44-6 win against JFK last weekend. This will only be Coy Patterson’s third career start as a varsity quarterback and is coming off his strongest performance against the Bears. Against JFK, Patterson went 17 of 21 for 283 yards and threw five touchdowns and added 72 yards and a score on the ground. Blake Gerstung leads the receiving core with 10 catches, 158 yards and three touchdowns, all of which came against JFK.
Clymer/Sherman/Panama (2-0) at Wilson (2-0), 7 p.m., Friday
In a battle of the unbeatens, Wilson kicks off its second season of Class D play this season after a pair of non-league wins by large margins. The latest came in a 53-12 win against Cardinal O’Hara Saturday. The Lakemen trailed 12-7 in the second quarter but scored 15 unanswered to take a 22-12 halftime lead and never looked back.
Jack Mahar has been the catalyst for Wilson’s offense to start his senior season. The running back enters Week 3 second among all Section VI players in rushing yards (344) and in a four-way tie for fifth in rushing touchdowns (5). Senior quarterback Conner Ernest continues to look comfortable in front of an underclassmen offensive line, with 104 yards passing, a touchdown pass and a rushing score.
Wilson’s defense has forced turnovers and are developing a ball hawk in sophomore Ryan Hough, who has recorded an interception in each of his first two varsity starts. The defensive line in Michael Jeffords, Willy Wortkoetter and Hamza Merrick as well as sophomore linebacker Brock Lepsch will all look to apply pressure against CSP quarterback Tate Catanese.
Catanese has given opposing defenses fits in the Wolfpack’s victories against Southwestern and Randolph by a combined score of 59-9. The junior has accounted for 504 yards of offense and seven touchdowns, six of them passing. Carter Brink and Bryce Hinsdale will be at the top of Wilson’s game-plan as they have caught two touchdowns each thus far.
Clarence (2-0) at Lockport (1-1), 2 p.m., Saturday
After a loss to Bennett to kick off the new season, Lockport responded back with authority in a 52-18 victory against Kenmore West to move to .500.
Graham Schultz was electric in the pocket with a five-touchdown, 226-yard performance and established a connection with Shey Williams. The senior wide receiver recorded nine catches for 179 yards and three touchdowns along with a 75-yard kickoff return touchdown on special teams.
Lockport will look to find ways to include Tray Thompson in the offense. The junior speedster caught two touchdowns against Kenmore West but was held to only one catch for two yards when Lockport last met Clarence on Oct. 6, 2022 (32-25 loss). Defensively, Lockport has now recorded a fumble recovery for a touchdown in each of the first two weeks as Chase Diviak did so against the Blue Devils.
Clarence, so far, knows how to win when the game’s down to the wire (30-27 over Frontier) and in grand fashion (42-6 over Niagara Wheatfield). Against Niagara Wheatfield alone, quarterback Bryce Tubin scored three total touchdowns and 244 yards. The running game is Clarence’s strength as Jeff Tubin has scored three of the team’s six rushing touchdowns and rushed for 105 yards against the Falcons.
Medina (2-0) at Cleveland Hill (1-1), 2 p.m., Saturday
After a forfeit victory against Eden/North Collins in Week 2, this will be the Mustangs’ first game action in 14 days, following a 63-0 victory over St. Mary’s of Lancaster Sept. 2 in non-league play.
Medina built a 49-0 lead at halftime against the Lancers and will look again to spread the ball after having six different players cross the end-zone. While Julian Woodworth completed only one pass, the running attack was a major theme for the Mustangs as a now fully-healthy junior Brody Fry scored twice. Sophomore Christian Moss led the way with 146 rushing yards on six carries and a touchdown in his varsity debut.
