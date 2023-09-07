Now that the opening week of high school football excitement has quieted down in Western New York, teams are in different places.
Teams like Grand Island, Niagara Wheatfield and Wilson are looking for 2-0 starts while Niagara Falls and Lockport look to bounce back before digging themselves into a larger hole. Plus, the first Greater Niagara Region head-to-head game of the season takes place as Newfane and Roy-Hart/Barker attempt to reach 2-0 for the first time in more than a decade.
Here is what you need to know for each game for teams from the Greater Niagara Region in Week 2:
Eden/North Collins (0-2) at Medina (2-0) (Forfeit)
After a 26-6 loss against Newfane last Friday, the Raiders announced Wednesday they would be forfeiting its game against the Mustangs due to a lack of players.
Medina, meanwhile, started its new season with a bang in a 63-0 victory over St. Mary’s of Lancaster last Saturday in non-league play. The three-time Class C North champions, the Mustangs built a 49-0 lead at halftime and didn’t look back, thanks to an army of ball-carriers in the backfield. Six different Mustangs crossed the end-zone, including a now fully-healthy junior Brody Fry, who scored twice. In his varsity debut, sophomore Christian Moss led the way with 146 rushing yards on only six carries and a touchdown.
As a result, Medina moves to 2-0 and will now prepare for its road contest against Cleveland Hill 2 p.m. Sept. 16. The Mustangs won’t host a home game at Medina Veterans Park until Sept. 29 versus Roy-Hart/Barker.
Roy-Hart/Barker (1-0) at Newfane (1-0), 7 p.m. Friday
This will be the first encounter the teams will have since Roy-Hart/Barker/Lyndonville’s 28-26 overtime victory last September. But this year, the Class C North rivals will have something even more to accomplish as either the Panthers or the newly-formed Bulls will start the season with a 2-0 record for the first time in over 20 years.
In what was their first game under new coach C.J. Knight, the Bulls found a groove defensively in its 31-0 victory against Burgard at Bruno Pacini Stadium in Middleport. Even as veteran running back and defensive end Wyatt Sherman was injured early in the contest, Roy-Hart/Burgard still recorded seven sacks, three from junior Jackson West alone, who also had a team-high 12 tackles.
The Bulls defense will look to slow down an experienced Panthers offense, who are coming off a 26-6 victory against Eden/North Collins. Ayden Buttery (2 touchdowns) and Brayden Walker (43 yards, touchdown) led the ground attack while senior dual-threat quarterback Nate Snow accounted for 255 yards of Newfane’s 386 total yards on offense.
Another key battle will be Roy-Hart’s Aiden Mescall, who scored two rushing touchdowns against a Newfane front line led by junior Khalil Golden (10 tackles).
Niagara Wheatfield (1-0) at Clarence (1-0), 7 p.m. Friday
Trailing 14-13 at halftime, the Falcons rumbled and scored 14 unanswered in the second half to secure a 27-24 season-opening victory against Kenmore West. Now the Falcons will look to win a fourth consecutive game dating back to the end of last season against a Clarence team, who fought off Frontier in a tight 30-27 win.
Fresh off a Connolly Cup nomination, Te’Shaun Mathews is expected to get plenty of attention on both sides of the ball from the Red Devils. The Falcons senior dashed for 88 yards and two touchdowns offensively, while recording 10 tackles, a sack and a 45-yard fumble return for a touchdown on defense.
Niagara Wheatfield, though, must not let quarterback Bryce Tubin expand the field by himself or with his receiving core of Patrick Wind, Cory Cummins and Jeff Long, primarily. Tubin exploited Frontier’s defense with his passing and running abilities, throwing for 279 yards and a pair of scores plus a 48-yard rushing score.
This will be the first meeting since Clarence’s 21-15 victory on Sept. 16, 2022 in Sanborn.
Starpoint (0-1) at Williamsville East (0-1), 7 p.m. Friday
Being outscored 22-8 in the fourth quarter and allowing 495 total yards the entire game was the difference maker in Starpoint’s 58-35 season-opening loss to Health Sciences / BASC last Thursday. But the Spartans still have bright spots heading into its first road contest of the season against the Flames.
Despite throwing three interceptions, Spartans quarterback Mike Grady showed signs of promise as he threw for 304 yards and three touchdowns. While Starpoint received scoring contributions in the air from receivers Evan Floss and A.J. Anselm, the offense has to balance itself out. The Spartans only rushed for 41 yards in the loss as Joe Lombardi and Lucas Lombardo were pressured all night at the line of scrimmage.
The Flames, meanwhile, started life without the deadly quarterback-receiver duo of Sean Sansone and Dorian Facen Jr, and lost to Sweet Home, 21-16. This was the Flames’ fewest points in a game since their 14-6 loss against West Seneca on Oct. 7, 2022. The Flames are still implementing junior Ryan McKinnon at quarterback, which the Spartans will look to exploit on defense, while keeping an eye on veteran play-makers like senior Calvin Kulik.
Lucas Lombardo was a bright spot in Starpoint’s linebacking core as he recorded a team-high 12 tackles and a fumble recovery touchdown.
Grand Island (1-0) at North Tonawanda (0-1), 7 p.m. Friday
By scoring five touchdowns before halftime, Grand Island came out with authority in a 35-0 victory against Lew-Port but will now face a Class A opponent in long-time foe North Tonawanda. Both teams look at this game with great importance as the Vikings look to start off 2-0 for the first time since 2017 while the Lumberjacks are trying to avoid an 0-2 start in consecutive seasons.
Jacob Joseph was a two-way threat for Grand Island with a 37-yard interception return for a touchdown and a 23-yard rushing score of his own. Wherever he is lined up, North Tonawanda will have to pay attention to Joseph, who has shown he can take over games by himself. Even with new yet familiar face Brayden Willats at quarterback, the Vikings offense controlled the game on the ground, which the Lumberjacks will have to stop by relying on defenders like Andrew Williams (6 tackles, Int.)
Also NT’s home opener for the season, the red-and-blue hope their own strong running game will carry over from an 18-12 overtime loss against Hutch-Tech. Trailing 12-6 heading into the fourth quarter, junior fullback Christian Earnst (62 yards) tied the game at 12-2 with under eight minutes left. With junior Jacob Smith still finding his rhythm at quarterback, NT will likely look to those like Earnst and Demaree Baker (55 yards, touchdown) to carry the way.
Cleveland Hill (0-1) at Lewiston-Porter (0-1), 7 p.m. Friday
Being on the losing end of a 35-0 finish with Grand Island, Lew-Port looks to turn the tide against Cleveland Hill from Class C in the friendly confines of Blakeslee Stadium.
Whose defense will bend but not break is the major storyline from this contest. The Lancers allowed the Vikings to score four rushing touchdowns and rack up 299 yards. In contrast, the Golden Eagles allowed three scores on the ground and 241 yards rushing alone in their 44-20 loss to Maryvale.
Lew-Port’s offense will be dependent on whether sophomore Mason Bonito will have more time in the pocket to give play-makers like Liam Timkey the ball. The major concern on defense will be stopping the combination of London Thomas (17 Rush, 104 yds) and Douglas Hunt (69 yards, 3 TD).
Jamestown (1-0) at Niagara Falls (0-1), 2 p.m. Saturday
A rematch of last season’s Class AA quarterfinal contest, Niagara Falls took the long drive down to Lancaster and came up empty-handed, this time a 45-8 defeat to the Legends, one of the top programs in Western New York.
Niagara Falls hopes the offense, starting with quarterback Michael Taylor, will take a step forward this week against the Red Raiders. As a team overall, the Wolverines did not score until the fourth quarter against Lancaster and will try to create more opportunities for play-makers like Christian Hewitt and Jeremiah James.
And after allowing 438 yards of offense against Lancaster, Niagara Falls will now have to slow down the Red Raiders’ top running back Carson Bane, who scored three touchdowns and ran for 135 yards in a 28-6 victory against Section III’s Baldwinsville.
Jamestown and Niagara Falls are meeting for the first time since a 54-0 Red Raider victory on Sept. 30, 2022.
Lockport (0-1) at Kenmore West (0-1), 2 p.m. Saturday
Lockport may not have gotten the outcome it had hoped for going head-to-head against reigning state champion Bennett last weekend for its home opener. But before Bennett took control with a 28-6 victory, the Lions did roar in the early stages of the contest.
Not even five minutes into the new season, sophomore linebacker Patrick Luke recorded a scoop and score to give Lockport the 6-0 lead. The Lions though will look to stop the run game against Kenmore West as Bennett won the battle one-sided with three rushing scores and 434 yards of total offense.
Lockport will now take on a Kenmore West team, who with veterans like running back Amerion Holt and senior two-way lineman Hezekiah Mercado, are looking to bounce back from a 27-24 loss to Niagara Wheatfield. The Blue Devils hope to apply pressure against quarterback Graham Schultz, which will turn into shorter-field opportunities offensively under junior gunslinger Jack Johnson.
Wilson (1-0) at Cardinal O’Hara (0-1), 2 p.m. Saturday
Even though this is a non-league contest, the Lakemen and Hawks are relying on its firepower in the backfield to play a major role once again this week.
For its 39-12 victory against Akron, Wilson found success in the ground game with senior running back Jack Mahar. Mahar ran for three touchdowns, including one from 74 yards out, plus a 41-yard catch-and-score as part of a 230 yards of total offense outing. The chemistry between Mahar and quarterback Conner Ernest will also be a key for the Lakemen.
Defensively, the Lakemen look to apply pressure in the backfield against the Hawks’ dual-threat quarterback in sophomore Kalaughn Ford (256 yards, two total touchdowns). Wilson found a spark on its defensive linemen with the trio of Michael Jeffords, Willy Wortkoetter and Hamza Merrick, who, together, provided Akron’s Coy Patterson headaches all night.
Sophomore Ryan Hough stepped into the secondary and recorded his first interception in the Wilson win.
