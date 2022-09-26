A pair of second-quarter touchdown passes and four Niagara Falls turnovers led Lockport to a non-league win Saturday.
Takhi West threw a 67-yard touchdown pass to Anthony Bowman on a trick play and Ryan Winters connected with a leaping Shey Williams on a 23-yard score 34 seconds before halftime to give the Lions a 14-0 win.
Winters went 13 of 18 for 124 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Williams had three receptions for 88 yards and a score, while Bowman had six grabs for 79 yards, a touchdown and recorded an interception. Karmyne Jones had six tackles and an interception. Lucas Stigimeier had seven tackles, a sack and a fumble recovery.
Tyris Parmer was 10 of 24 for 153 yards and two interceptions, while Quadir Hill had 59 yards on 11 carries. Emmanuel Williams had 73 yards from scrimmage for the Wolverines.
Lockport (2-2) travels to Williamsville North at 7 p.m. Friday, while Niagara Falls (0-4) travels to Jamestown at 7 p.m. Friday.
RBL 28, Newfane 26 (OT)
Lucas Drees scored the game-tying touchdown and added the game-winning two-point conversion as Roy-Hart/Barker/Lyndonville beat Newfane in overtime in Class C North action on Friday.
Brayden Walker scored one to tie the game with 2 minutes, 57 seconds left, but the Panthers missed the ensuing extra point and a game-winning field goal attempt in the waning seconds.
Nate Snow scored his second touchdown of the game to give Newfane the lead in overtime, but the two-point conversion was unsuccessful. Snow had 74 yards on 16 carries and went 6 of 13 for 75 yards, while Walker had 73 yards on 11 attempts and Cameron Perry had a touchdown run.
Aiden Mescall had 164 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries, while Wyatt Sherman and Justin Higgins ran for 52 yards apiece. Trenton Muck had a pair of 1-yard touchdown runs for the Silverbacks.
RBL (2-2) travels to Cleveland Hill at 2 p.m. Saturday, while Newfane (0-4) travels to Tonawanda at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Starpoint 14, Maritime 12
Starpoint stunned WNY Maritime/Health Sciences in Class A3 play for its third consecutive win on Friday.
Gage LaPlante went 10 of 21 for 110 yards and two interceptions, while throwing the game-winning touchdown to younger brother Griffin. Phil Pirinelli had five receptions for 95 yards, while Dylan Schraeder returned a fumble 20 yards for a touchdown. Lucas Lombaro had 10 tackles, while Landon Grainy had seven tackles, a sack and a fumble recovery for the Spartans.
Antwaine Ceasar had 92 yards and a touchdown on eight carries for Maritime, while Shamere Banks went 6 of 13 for 135 yards, an interception and a 45-yard touchdown to Markies Miller.
Starpoint (3-1) plays South Park at 7 p.m. Thursday at All-High Stadium, while Maritime (2-2) plays Bennett at 7 p.m. Friday at All-High Stadium.
Medina 55, Tonawanda 0
Noah Skinner ran for four touchdowns in the first quarter as Medina rolled past Tonawanda in Class C North action on Friday.
Skinner had 162 yards and four scores on eight carries for the Mustangs, while Cayden Lilleby had 134 yards and two touchdowns on three attempts. Amari Soule and Liam Castricone had touchdown runs. Chris Johnson had eight tackles.
Medina (4-0) travels to East Aurora/Holland at 7 p.m. Friday, while Tonawanda (1-3) hosts Newfane at 7 p.m. Thursday.
WSW 27, Nia. Wheatfield 0
Cayden Stupak accounted for 250 yards of total offense as West Seneca West blanked Niagara Wheatfield on Friday.
Stupak went 9 of 17 for 170 yards and a touchdown, while also running for 81 yards on eight carries. Bernard Freeman had 61 yards rushing and two touchdowns.
Xander Fletcher went 16 of 33 for 135 yards and an interception for the Falcons, while Te’Shaun Mathews had 81 yards from scrimmage.
Niagara Wheatfield (1-3) hosts Frontier at 7 p.m. Friday, while West (3-1) travels to McKinley at 7 p.m. Friday.
McKinley 66, NT 22
McKinley ran for 536 yards and scored 30 points in the third quarter to turn an eight-point halftime lead into a 44-point win in Class A2 league play.
Tyrone Hughes ran for 245 yards and three scores on 16 carries for the Macks, while Azari Adugnae went 3 of 4 for 93 yards and a touchdown, while also running for 105 yards and two scores on six attempts. Knicar Lewis also had 90 yards and two touchdowns on three carries.
Nash Rieselman went 3 of 12 for 116 yards and two touchdowns for the Lumberjacks, while Christian Earnst ran for a touchdown and Elijah Brunson and Demaree Baker both caught touchdown passes.
North Tonawanda (0-4) hosts Clarence at 7 p.m. Friday and McKinley (4-0) hosts West Seneca West at 7 p.m. Friday.
