South Park scored three defensive touchdowns on four Starpoint turnovers to stay on top of Class A3 with a 54-7 win Thursday at All High Stadium.
Noah Willoughby went 16 of 22 for 278 yards, with four touchdowns and an interception for the Sparks. A.J. Watts had 122 yards and two touchdowns on six receptions, along with two interceptions and a pick-six, while Brandon SImons-Bragg had a rushing and receiving score.
Griffin LaPlante ran for 101 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries, while Gage LaPlante went 6 of 19 for 48 yards and three interceptions. Caden Barrientos had an interception and a fumble recovery for the Spartans.
Starpoint (3-2) hosts Williamsville South at 7 p.m. Friday, while South Park (5-0) travels to Pioneer at 7 p.m. Friday.
Newfane 26, Tonawanda 25
Newfane scored 12 points in the fourth quarter to beat Tonawanda in Class C North action for its first win of the season Thursday.
Nate Snow went 16 of 26 for 197 yards and two touchdowns, while adding a rushing score for the Panthers. Landen Braman had two touchdown catches, while Ayden Buttery ran for a score. Ben Dickinson caught six passes for 86 yards.
Alexander Gallo ran for 149 yards and a touchdown on 27 attempts for the Warriors, while Ethan Rojas had a pair of touchdown runs.
Newfane (1-4) travels to Cleveland Hill at 2 p.m. Saturday, while Tonawanda (1-4) hosts Roy-Hart/Barker/Lyndonville at 7 p.m. Friday.
Medina 37, EA/Holland 36
Noah Skinner did just about everything to keep Medina unbeaten in a non-league win over East Aurora/Holland on Friday.
Skinner ran for 193 yards and five touchdowns on 22 carries, while making eight tackles and blocking the game-tying extra point with 48 seconds to play. Aiden Pitts also went 5 of 9 for 63 yards and an interception.
Max Freier went 18 of 25 for 259 yards and four touchdowns for EAH, while rushing for 97 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries. William Mersmann had nine receptions for 165 yards and three touchdowns.
Medina (5-0) hosts Springville at 7 p.m. Friday, while East Aurora/Holland (1-4) travels to Maryvale at 7 p.m. Friday.
Wilson 45, Catt/LV 0
Wilson recorded its second consecutive shutout win by blanking Cattaraugus/Little Valley on Friday in Class D action.
Conner Ernest went 5 of 8 for 211 yards and two touchdowns for the Lakemen, while Drew Dabill had three receptions for 143 yards and a touchdown. Jon Mercurio had a 55-yard touchdown catch. Jack Mahar ran for 75 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries.
Ben Wortkoetter, Carter Pytlik and Evan Wolfe all had rushing touchdowns.
Wilson (2-3) travels to Randolph at 7 p.m. Friday, while Cattaraugus/Little Valley (0-5) travels to Portville at 7 p.m. Friday.
Will North 59, Lockport 43
Lockport did not have enough firepower to outgun Williamsville North in a Class A1 shootout on Friday.
Anthony Bowman scored five total touchdowns for the Lions, including two receiving touchdowns, a rushing touchdown, a passing touchdown and a kickoff return for a score.
D.J. Leonard also added five touchdowns, running for 175 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries, while all three of his receptions resulted in scores. Mitch Kelly went 5 of 9 for 116 yards and three touchdowns, while also running for two scores for the Spartans.
Lockport (2-3) travels to Clarence at 7 p.m. Thursday, while Williamsville North (3-2) hosts Orchard Park at 7 p.m. Friday.
Burgard 12, Lew-Port 6 (OT)
Burgard nipped Lewiston-Porter in a defensive struggle on an overtime touchdown run by Doug Washington on Friday.
Washington scored both of the Bulldogs’ touchdowns, running for 102 yards on 14 attempts.
James Marshall had the lone touchdown for the Lancers, who held Burgard to 182 yards of total offense in the game.
Lew-Port (1-4) hosts West Seneca East at 7 p.m. Friday, while Burgard (2-3) travels to Iroquois at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Frontier 34, NW 14
Frontier ran for 330 yards to take down Niagara Wheatfield in a battle of Falcons on Friday.
Cole Barber ran for 167 yards and four touchdowns on 23 attempts for Frontier, while Tommy Alleca added a 26-yard touchdown run.
Xander Fletcher went 9 of 19 for 66 yards for Niagara Wheatfield., while Te’Shaun Mathews had 54 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries. Dylan Pringle had a rushing touchdown and 12 tackles.
Niagara Wheatfield (1-4) travels to Kenmore West at 2 p.m. Saturday. Frontier (3-2) hosts Jamestown at 7 p.m. Friday.
Clarence 48, N. Tonawanda 6
Clarence scored 28 points in the second quarter to pull away from North Tonawanda on Friday.
Brady Culhane ran for 144 yards and three touchdowns on nine carries for the Red Devils. Dylan Rifenburg went 8 of 12 for 113 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions, while also running for a score.
Nash Rieselman went 17 of 28 for 176 yards, a touchdown and an interception for the Lumberjacks. Christian Earnst had 59 yards rushing, while Ayden Woolston had 10 receptions for 128 yards. Elijah Brunson caught a touchdown pass.
North Tonawanda (0-5) hosts Hamburg at 7 p.m. Friday, while Clarence (3-2) hosts Lockport at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Cleve Hill 54, RBL 14
Cleveland Hill scored 20 points in the second quarter to take down Roy-Hart/Barker/Lyndonville on Saturday in Class C North play.
Larry Burgin had 110 yards and three touchdowns on 23 carries for the Golden Eagles. Zach Phillips went 6 of 7 for 102 yards and two touchdown passes to Doug Hunt.
Wyatt Sherman ran for 72 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries for the Silverbacks, while Trenton Muck went 3 of 5 for 70 yards, an interception and a 51-yard touchdown pass to Braxton Crosby. Aiden Mescall ran for 63 yards on 16 carries.
RBL (2-3) travels to Tonawanda at 7 p.m. Friday. Cleveland Hill (2-3) hosts Newfane at 2 p.m. on Saturday.
