Niagara Falls forced six Hutch Tech turnovers Saturday to secure a 27-0 win, it’s first of the season.
The Wolverines pounced on two first-quarter fumbles and converted into touchdowns on 3-yard scoring runs from Emmanuel Williams and Quadir Hill. Williams intercepted a pass and returned it 55 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter to build a 21-0 halftime lead.
Quarterback Christian Hewitt added a 1-yard touchdown in the final minute for Niagara Falls (1-5), which vaulted into the No. 4 seed in Class AA sectional play. The Wolverines travel to Bennett at 7 p.m. Friday.
Zymere Covington had 60 yards on five carries for the Engineers, who were limited to 106 yards of total offense.
Hutch Tech (0-6) travels to Williamsville East at 7 p.m. Friday.
RBL 17, Tonawanda 14
Jonny Konstanty drilled a 22-yard field goal as time expired to give Roy-Hart/Barker/Lyndonville a Class C North win over Tonawanda on Friday.
Tonawanda came back from a 14-0 deficit to tie the game with 2 minutes, 1 second remaining, but Payton Grabowski caught a 26-yard pass from Aiden Mescall to put the Silverbacks in field goal range.
Mescall had 127 yards on 16 carries, while Wyatt Sherman had 69 yards and two touchdowns on 18 attempts, while also making nine tackles on defense.
RBL (3-3) hosts Lewiston-Porter at 7 p.m. Friday. Tonawanda (1-5) travels to Cleveland Hill at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Grand Island 29, Ken East 27
Peyton Abbott bounced back from injury in a big way, totaling nearly 300 yards of total offense as Grand Island beat Kenmore East for its first win of the season Friday.
Abbott went 10 of 18 for 174 yards and a touchdown, while running for 123 yards and two scores on 29 attempts. Mitch Samplinski had 122 yards and two touchdowns on five receptions for the Vikings.
Owen Davidson ran for 90 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries for the Bulldogs, while Michael Bly went 6 of 12 for 166 yards and two touchdowns.
Grand Island (1-5) travels to Starpoint at 7 p.m. Thursday. Kenmore East (0-6) travels to WNY Maritime/Health Sciences at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Starpoint 34, Will South 21
Gage LaPlante accounted for 240 yards of total offense and four touchdowns as Starpoint toppled Williamsville South on Friday in Class A3 action.
LaPlante went 10 of 15 for 129 yards and three touchdowns, while running for 102 yards and a score on 19 carries. Griffin LaPlante had 111 yards and a touchdown on 30 carries for the Spartans. Luke Davis and Billy Bichler both added an ainterception and a fumble recovery.
Caiden Overkamp went 14 of 31 for 221 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions for the Billies, while Jason Green had 59 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries.
Starpoint (4-2) hosts Grand Island at 7 p.m. Thursday. Williamsville South (3-3) hosts South Park at 7 p.m. Friday.
Medina 65, Springville 0
Four of Noah Skinner’s seven carries resulted in touchdowns as Medina rolled past Springville in non-league action Friday.
Skinner had 100 yards rushing, while Noah Cudzillo had 104 yards and a touchdown on five attempts, while catching a 12-yard touchdown pass. Julian Woodworth and Jerrell Nealy also added touchdown runs. Woodworth and Logan Gray added interceptions on defense.
Gabriel Murphy went 2 of 10 for 15 yards and two interceptions for the Griffins, who were limited to 28 yards of total offense.
Medina (6-0) hosts Akron at 7 p.m. Thursday. Springville (0-6) hosts Alden at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Clarence 32, Lockport 25
Lockport rallied from a 17-0 halftime deficit to take the lead with 4 minutes left, only to fall on a late touchdown by Clarence on Thursday.
Anthony Bowman went 11 of 12 for 189 yards and three touchdowns for the Lions, while running for 153 yards and a score on 20 attempts. Shey Williams caught 10 passes for 188 yards and three touchdowns. Tristan Grimball made 19 tackles.
Brady Culhane ran for 122 yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries for the Red Devils, while Dylan Rifenburg ran for 148 yards on 16 carries.
Lockport (2-4) hosts Frontier at 2 p.m. Saturday. Clarence (4-2) hosts Williamsville North at 7 p.m. Friday.
Ken West 20, NW 8
Kenmore West slipped past Niagara Wheatfield for a non-league win Saturday.
Jermaine Atkins ran for 128 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries for the Blue Devils, while Danny Klein went 7 of 12 for 107 yards and a touchdown and ran for another score.
Xander Fletcher went 11 of 22 for 96 yards and three interceptions for the Falcons, while Te’Shaun Mathews scored the team’s lone touchdown. He also added nine tackles.
Niagara Wheatfield (1-5) hosts Jamestown at 7 p.m. Friday. Kenmore West (4-2) hosts North Tonawanda at 2 p.m. Saturday.
