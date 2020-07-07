HS football in the spring? It's a possibility

Scenarios for high school sports in the next school year range from no changes at all to shifting traditional fall sports like football to the spring.
That, according to the six possibilities that were outlined by the New York State Public High School Athletic Association COVID-19 task force meeting on June 30.
The six scenarios and corresponding options could serve as a “starting point or framework” to assist the task force, but no finalized plans will be made, “until guidance and direction are provided by Gov. Andrew Cuomo or the NYS Education Department,” according to a press release issued by the NYSPHSAA.
High, moderate and low risk assessments were given to sports, following an outline by the National Federation of High Schools, and can be found on their website, nfs.org.
Football, wrestling, boys lacrosse and competitive cheerleading were placed in the high risk category, citing their “close, sustained contact between participants, lack of significant protective barriers and high probability that respiratory particles will be transmitted between participants.”
Moderate risk sports include basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball, soccer, gymnastics (if equipment can’t be sufficiently cleaned between competitors), ice hockey, field hockey, tennis, swimming relays, pole vault, high jump, long jump and girls lacrosse. Baseball, softball, tennis, volleyball, the pole vault, high jump, long jump could potentially be considered “lower risk” with appropriate cleaning of equipment and use of masks by participants, the NYSPHSAA stated.
Low risk sports that can be done with social distancing or individually with no sharing of equipment or the ability to clean the equipment between use by competitors include individual running events, throwing events (javelin, shot put, discus), individual swimming, golf, alpine skiing, sideline cheerleading and cross country running (with staggered starts).
NYSPHSAA executive director Dr. Robert Zayas has repeatedly stated that the top priority of the NYSPHSAA returning to interscholastic sports is the safety of student-athletes and all associated with the programs, followed by engaging students.
Championships and fan attendance are considered low priorities in all return-to-play scenarios. Other items being considered include practice requirements, protocols and procedures that will be followed if any athlete or coach becomes sick, screening for athletes and coaches, invitational tournaments and the possibility of extending the spring sports season into July of 2021.
Six scenarios were outlined by the NYSPHSAA, all involving social distancing restrictions.
Under the first scenario, schools would open for in-person learning and athletic participation would be approved. No changes would be needed and all sports would be played as scheduled.
In scenario 2, baseball, softball, outdoor track and field, golf, girls tennis, girls swimming and diving, girls lacrosse, and bowling would be held from Aug. 24 through Dec. 5, followed by basketball, indoor track and field, gymnastics, boys swimming, ice hockey, skiing, volleyball and unified bowling between Nov. 16 and March 20; and a spring season from March 15 to June 12 which would include football, soccer, field hockey, cross country, boys lacrosse, competitive cheer, boys tennis, wrestling, and unified basketball.
Under the third scenario, the school year would be split into five eight-week seasons, starting with golf, tennis, bowling and cross country from Aug. 24 to Oct. 17; swimming, gymnastics and volleyball from Oct. 19 to Dec. 12; basketball, indoor track, ice hockey, skiing and unified bowling from Jan. 4 to Feb. 19; football, soccer, field hockey, competitive cheer and unified basketball from March 1 to April 24; and baseball, softball, outdoor track, lacrosse, wrestling and unified basketball from April 26 to June 12.
Note that scenarios 2 and 3 include either hybrid (in school and at home) learning or full distance (at home) learning with sports being allowed. If sports seasons needed to be adjusted, the task force came up with two possible looks for a new format to the athletic year based on its low, moderate or high risk level.
Scenarios four and five will serve as a baseline for procedures if the state went to hybrid or distance learning and did not allow sports to start at the beginning of the 2020-21 school year. The first season could start in January and run for 10 weeks in basketball, bowling, gymnastics, ice hockey, indoor track, skiing, and boys swimming.
A second 10-week season would start March 1 for football, competitive cheer, wrestling, cross country, field hockey, soccer, girls swimming, volleyball, and unified bowling. The third 10-week season, starting April 5, would include baseball, softball, golf, lacrosse, tennis, outdoor track and unified basketball.
Under scenario six, if regions continued to be in various phases of reopening with some sections allowed to start high school sports and others not allowed, sports seasons would then need to be amended on a sectional or regional basis, with a focus on engaging students and providing participation opportunities.
