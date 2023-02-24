LEWISTON — Niagara’s game plan wasn’t supposed to be an homage to Larry Costello, but its performance would have made him proud.
With the Niagara legend’s four daughters on hand and bobbleheads in his likeness doled out at the door, the Purple Eagles only made two 3-pointers and still shot 57.7% from the floor to snap a three-game losing skid with a 76-68 win over Fairfield on Friday at the Gallagher Center.
A sluggish start saw the Stags lead by as many as nine in the first half and Niagara went 0 of 6 from long range, some of which weren’t even close. But then the Purple Eagles started taking advantage of Fairfield’s 3-point defense and found open lanes to the hoop.
They chipped away and chipped away and then took the lead early in the second half and never relinquished it. Niagara shot 68% in the second half, thanks in part to Noah Thomasson scoring 15 of his game-high 25 points on 7 of 9 shooting over the final 20 minutes.
“We were able to finish around the basket. It was a really physical game,” Niagara coach Greg Paulus said. “I thought we played off of two feet and played through contact much better than in the first half. and I think we kept scoring the basketball. That was something that for us, until we could get those two or three stops in a row, just to continue to score the basketball. We shared it and a number of guys stepped up when we needed them to.”
Niagara (15-12, 10-8 MAAC) sorely needed an offensive punch to compliment Thomasson and Braxton Bayless was more than happy to oblige. Aaron Gray, who led the team with 19 points in the previous game against Marist on Sunday, went 0 of 4 in the first half, but Fairfield’s defense was ripe for a player like Bayless, who thrives at getting into the paint.
The only problem is that the 6-foot-2 junior came into the game averaging 4.6 points per game and had only scored in double figures three times all season. In fact, Bayless had not scored a point in the previous three games. No problem.
The first lead of the game.— Niagara Basketball (@NiagaraMBB) February 25, 2023
🟣🦅🏀 pic.twitter.com/GjF801Ju0P
Bayless shot 5 of 7 in the first half and led all scorers with 11 points. He didn’t slow down much in the second half either, finishing with a career-high 19 points on 7 of 12 shooting, while making four clutch free throws in the second half.
“They were running man, so I just took advantage of that,” Bayless said. “I just kept my head together. I knew I was due for a game like this. Just kept my head down and my teammates kept believing in me.”
While Bayless kept Niagara afloat in the first half, the second half belonged to Thomasson. A buzzer-beating 3 by Allan Jeanne-Rose gave the Stags a 36-33 halftime lead, but the Purple Eagles opened the second half with an 11-2 run.
At one point, Thomasson had six consecutive points as Fairfield (12-16, 8-10) switched from man-to-man, box-and-one and a zone, with none having much of an impact. Thomasson was able to get inside at will, as Niagara finished with 54 points in the paint, offsetting a 2-for-9 3-point shooting night.
The MAAC’s leading scorer was coming off a 6 of 22 shooting performance in the loss to Marist — his worst conference game of the season — and he hit the exclamation point by converting a driving layup and drawing a foul to push the lead to 69-61 with 2 minutes, 14 seconds remaining in the game.
“I think that’s my game all the time,” Thomasson said. “Getting downhill, creating plays for myself, and not just myself, but for others as well. Sometimes my 3-ball is off and it’s been off lately, the last couple games. So the point of emphasis was just getting down here and trying to get to the basket.”
Joe Kasperzyk finished 11 points off the bench for Niagara, which remained in fifth place in the conference and now lead the Stags by two games in the standings with the win. The Purple Eagles host Saint Peter’s at 1 p.m. Sunday.
Jeanne-Rose and T.J. Long finished with 17 points apiece for Fairfield.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.