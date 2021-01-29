Hot-shooting Hawks handle Niagara

Monmouth rolled into the Gallagher Center third in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference, having won four straight. Niagara had dropped three of four.
Friday's battle of the birds played out very much as one might've expected. The Hawks held a double-digit lead almost throughout, coming away with a 77-67 win over the Purple Eagles.
"Monmouth was really good tonight," NU coach Greg Paulus said. "They're really, really good on both ends of the floor and that's a reflection of the terrific job that (coach King Rice) does there."
Niagara (6-9, 5-8) scored the game's first four points, but Monmouth (8-4, 8-3) grabbed the lead for good by answering with a 7-0 spurt.
Leading scorer Deion Hammond and Donovann Toatley hit back-to-back 3-pointers to kickstart a Monmouth run that grew from 6-0 to 11-2, then to 17-4 and eventually 22-6. After Hammond sliced through the NU defense for a dunk with 4:42 left in the first, the Hawks led 31-14.
"They had different guys step up and really shoot the ball well," Paulus said. "(Melik) Martin made three 3s today and Hammond got it going in the first half on their explosion where they really stretched the lead to double digits."
The Hawks held their largest lead late in the first half after a pair of Hammond free throws, but NU's Kobi Nwandu took the inbounds pass and raced down for a 3-pointer at the buzzer to cut the deficit to 41-26.
Niagara showed some life in the second, chipping away at the lead behind senior forwards Greg Kuakumensah and Nicholas Kratholm. The two combined for 11 points, three rebounds and an assist in the opening 5:10, and the Purple Eagles were at least within striking distance, trailing 49-41.
"I thought our guys really gave some second effort-type plays, offensive rebound put backs, playing off penetration and finishing around the rim," Paulus said.
But the Purple Eagles were whistled for four fouls — two each to Kuakumensah and Kratholm — over the next two possessions, sending Kuakumensah to the bench with his third of the game.
Niagara went scoreless for nearly four minutes, and Hammond and Martin both hit 3-pointers to help the Hawks recover a comfortable lead.
Monmouth was up 15 until the final few minutes, when milking every second of the shot clock became more important than scoring. NU used a late 7-0 run to bring the score back to respectability.
"I thought we executed well in the second half, shooting 50%," Paulus said. "We just weren't able to continue to cut that deficit the way we were hoping to."
Both teams committed nine turnovers and 20 fouls. After being out-rebounded 21-11 in the first half, Niagara controlled the glass in the second, pulling within two for the game, 32-30. The Purple Eagles had three more offensive rebounds and an extra blocked shot, so they ended up attempting five extra field goals for the game.
The teams shot nearly identically on 2-point tries, Monmouth with the slightest edge, 51.6%-51.5%. The difference was from deep, where the Hawks hit 47.4% to Niagara's 27.3.
After returning all the key shooters from a roster that hit 37.2% from deep last season, the Purple Eagles sit at just 31.1% this year. Marcus Hammond, who shot 42.5% from 3 on his way to earning first team All-MAAC honors last year, went 0 for 7 Friday to drop his season percentage to 33.0.
Hammond finished with just six points on 3-of-15 shooting against the Hawks, though he did ad five rebounds, five assists and two steals.
"We have great confidence in Marcus' ability to make plays and I thought a couple of his shots were right there," Paulus said. "I thought three of them were in and out. A couple of those were really good looks and we want him to be aggressive."
Nwandu had 20 points to lead all scorers. Kuakumensah and Raheem Solomon scored 10 each and Kratholm added eight points and 10 boards.
Martin scored 19 to pace Monmouth while adding six rebounds and five assists. Deion Hammond finished with 18.
The two teams will meet again at 4 p.m. today at the Gallagher Center.
