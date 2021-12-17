Hot NCCC hoops teams set for Thunderwolves Classic

This weekend’s Thunderwolves Classic provides the Niagara County Community College basketball teams the opportunity to finish finals week with a bang.
N-Trip’s men and women are both ahead of pace for 20 wins with two home games to play before taking a two-week break between semesters and the start of regional conference play.
“We host this tournament every year for our Niagara County fans,” said men’s coach Bill Beilein, whose team is off to a 10-3 start and ranked 15th in NJCAA Division II.
“And we get to stay at home for the last weekend before break, which we think gives us an advantage in routine, travel and things like that.”
Opening their homestand with a 102-57 win over Finger Lakes on Wednesday night, the Thunderwolves welcome two visitors from across the Great Lakes in Michigan — Schoolcraft (3-5) at 8 p.m. Saturday and No. 10-ranked Henry Ford (7-2) at 4 p.m. Sunday.
NCCC’s women improved to 10-3 by beating Butler (Pa.) 101-51 on Friday night, following Wednesday’s 108-36 wallop at home against Finger Lakes.
All 12 uniformed Thunderwolves scored in the road victory, led by Gabby McDuffie (13 points, seven rebounds). Kiya Marquez, Achada Ballout and Jenna Slater each had a dozen points.
NCCC continues its back-to-back-to-back by tipping off the Thunderwolves Classic at 6 p.m. Saturday against Jefferson, an upstate New York opponent receiving votes for the D-III rankings. NCCC plays Henry Ford at 2 p.m. Sunday.
