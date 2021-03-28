There's no greater equalizer in sports than a locked-in hockey goalie.
Starpoint got an up-close look at one Saturday, as Kenmore West's Max Pelino made 35 saves to carry the Bulldogs to a 2-1 double overtime victory in the Section VI small school championship at Harborcenter.
The Spartans (11-3-1), the top seed out of Division IV, carried play throughout, holding a 36-15 advantage in shots on goal. That number was 10-1 in the second period alone, but Pelino was there to answer every attempt.
Braden Zeler broke a scoreless tie for West (11-3-1, third in Division III) with 10:03 remaining in the third period, but the Spartans solved Pelino just in time. Alec Kirk got Starpoint on the board, from Robert Taylor and Max Ciepiela, with 25 seconds left in regulation to force overtime.
The goal proved a blip. Pelino remained in form in through both overtimes, and as the game moved forward, West's advantage in depth turned the tide. Just 54 seconds away from a true intermission to resurface the ice before the third OT, PJ Abbott fluttered a puck that "had eyes," according to Starpoint coach Clayton Wilson, who helplessly watched it tickle the twine, putting the end to another strong season of Spartans hockey.
"Hands down, (Pelino) was the MVP," Wilson said. "We did everything we could, from screens to tips to rebounds, and it took until there was 25 seconds left to finally tie it up."
The Spartans were defending last year's Section VI small schools title, a championship won in just their third season playing at the federation level. They led all of Western New York, private schools included, with a plus-38 goal differential this year, but none of that mattered Saturday against Pelino.
"I'm frustrated for the boys because they played so well," Wilson said. "They were dominating. ... We ran into a hot goalie. There was a cement wall, and as a player, you're gripping your stick harder as the game goes on."
Despite the loss, Starpoint has firmly established itself as a perennial contender for the Section VI crown. The Spartans will graduate eight seniors, including the program's first 100-point scorer, Ciepiela, and stalwart defender Joey Cappellino. But eight of their next nine top scorers will return with a little extra motivation for another title run.
The bar couldn't be higher, and next year's team will be led by a crop of underclassmen — Kirk, Taylor, Owen Kiesman and Justin Bull, to name a few — who know what it takes to meet it.
"You pick the right leaders, you find the next leaders to hand it off, and that shows the young kids coming up what we want," Wilson said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.