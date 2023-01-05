NEWFANE — Iron sharpens iron.
That’s the approach both Newfane and Roy-Hart boys basketball have had when scheduling non-league contests in December — the first month of the Section VI basketball season.
Both long-time members of the Niagara-Orleans League, the Panthers (3-3, 1-0 NOL) and Rams (5-3, 1-0 NOL) will see if their early-season slate was successful when they face each other at 6:30 p.m. tonight on the campus of Newfane High School.
“My philosophy has always been we’ll play anybody anywhere,” said Roy-Hart head coach Joe Pawlak, now in his ninth season. “Competition brings out the best in you and in order to be the best and get better, you got to play the best. That’s always been our philosophy.”
Coming off a season where they clinched their first Niagara-Orleans League title since 1996, the Rams are off to a strong start this winter and have won five of their last six contests, including a come-from-behind 59-58 win against Attica on Dec. 27 at Genesee Community College. Roy-Hart’s winning ways continued Tuesday night when they defeated league foe Wilson, 52-34. Senior point guard Jamel Johnson Jr. recorded his sixth double-double of the season in the win with a 23-point, 12-rebound performance while junior guard Remington Albee added 13 points, converting three-field goals from beyond the arc. Defensively, the Rams did its job of holding the Lakemen well below their team expectation of allowing 44 points per game.
Behind a team slogan of “Do Your Job” — or DYJ, for short — Pawlak said the two aspects of the game are coming together through each matchup.
“The offense is farther ahead now than it was in years past but we need to play defense and rebound every single night,” said Pawlak on the team’s performance so far. “The guys are doing that so the offense will take care of itself… We preach defense to offense. Our best offense is our defense and they were able to do that (Tuesday) which was good to see.”
After a 1-3 start to the season, Newfane enters Friday looking for a third consecutive win following a non-league victory against Starpoint, 65-29 on Dec. 16 and a close 67-64 win against Barker this past Tuesday to start its league slate. Against the Raiders, junior forward Ben Dickinson recorded 19 points, 13 rebounds, six steals and three blocks while classmates Nate Snow (13 points) and Landon Braman (12 points) contributed in the win. Despite challenging losses to larger schools like Lewiston-Porter and Williamsville North, Newfane head coach Eric Klumpp said the team is exactly where they want to be.{
“Luckily, for us, we’re able to schedule some larger schools,” said Klumpp, now in his 12th season. He has led the Panthers to Buffalo State College in five of the last six years. “That’s how we like to play our non-league schedule because really the wins and losses don’t matter. It’s all about earning and improving at this point. and now we’re into the real season — which is the league.”
When creating the non-league schedules each year, both Klumpp and Pawlak have found inspiration outside of their programs. Pawlak’s model is similar to what his former bench boss, Mike MacDonald, did when the two coached together at Medaille College.
“It’s just giving kids opportunities to play on different courts, play in different atmospheres,” said Pawlak, whose Rams have participated in a February tournament held at Niagara County Community College for roughly five years as a final non-league tune-up before sectional play.
For Klumpp, his inspiration came from down the hallway in the athletics wing at Newfane High School when Matt Lingel and the Newfane wrestling program started participating in tournaments such as the Windsor Christmas Tournament and the Linda Knuutila Memorial Tournament held at NCCC this past December.
“Our program really took a jump when they started wrestling in these events,” said Klumpp. “So, I just kind of piggy-backed off of that and said, ‘If we’re going to play these non-league games, I might as well have some great competition with larger schools and prepare for the season.’”
When Newfane and Roy-Hart tip-off, both teams will have players to keep an eye on, starting with the guard play of Johnson Jr. and Braman.
“(Jamel is) Roy-Hart basketball,” said Pawlak. “We go as he goes…He can do it with quickness and he can do it with brute strength. He’s our leading rebounder from the point guard position. He’s a one-man fastbreak on defense. He just goes and he’s really difficult to stop once he gets downhill.”
“Landon is our captain,” said Klumpp. “He’s a hard-nosed kid and does everything. He’s very coachable, does everything that you want for the team… He kind of goes unnoticed at times but he just does all the small things for us.”
Hours away from another matchup between the two programs, both Pawlak and Klumpp admire how each has led their respective programs over the years, both heavily investing into the art of player development — one of the hallmarks of the Niagara-Orleans League.
“(Joe’s) got great enthusiasm on the sideline,” said Klumpp, whose Panthers have won 11 of the last 12 meetings dating back to the 2016-17 season. “Joe’s just done a tremendous job there building that program and to get it where it is and I think he’s going to have it stay at the top.”
“I’ve got a lot of respect for Newfane and Coach Klumpp and their program,” said Pawlak. “Being one of the new guys when I was first getting into the league (in 2014-15), Newfane was on that pedestal of one of those teams that we wanted to compete with. We split with them last year. They were right with us last year for the league title and I think this year we’re going to be right with them again.”
